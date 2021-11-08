OTTAWA,ON, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, issued the following statement in celebration of Global Entrepreneurship Week, which runs from November 8 to 14:

"As we mark the start of Global Entrepreneurship Week 2021, I invite Canadians to celebrate the drive, determination and grit of Canadian entrepreneurs, who have faced unprecedented challenges over the past year. Entrepreneurs employ millions of Canadians across the country and will be essential to a strong, inclusive economic recovery.

"It takes courage, passion and hard work to build a business from the ground up. Entrepreneurs can be found everywhere. They are the café owners who just opened down the street, the hairstylist downtown now back in business after a difficult start to the year, and the driven young advertiser about to start up an agency. Their work is also at the forefront of emerging sectors, from developing that next great app to creating clean tech businesses that fight climate change. Entrepreneurs across Canada create jobs, drive growth and prosperity, and make our communities more dynamic, vibrant and welcoming.

"That is why, since the beginning of the pandemic, our government listened to entrepreneurs and responded to their urgent needs. The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy helped businesses keep hard-working Canadians on the payroll, the Canada Emergency Business Account helped with fixed costs and operating expenses, and the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program and Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy provided critical rent and mortgage support.

"As we look to Canada's recovery, we understand that many businesses still need support. It is for that reason that we extended crucial support measures that have served as a lifeline through the pandemic. We will also be introducing targeted measures to support businesses that still face significant pandemic-related challenges. These include the Tourism and Hospitality Recovery Program and the Hardest-Hit Business Recovery Program. We are also investing in the long-term success and competitiveness of businesses through Budget 2021, including with the Canada Digital Adoption Program, and renewed funding in the Venture Capital Catalyst Initiative.

"We also understand that trade is crucial to ensuring our people and businesses can bring their innovative Canadian solutions to the global market. The Canadian Trade Commissioner Service (TCS) continues to advise and support entrepreneurs across the country with the tools they need to scale up and access international markets through Exporter Solutions. TCS has adapted its funding and support programs to meet the evolving and unique needs of businesses by expanding the CanExport SMEs funding program to support e-commerce, exploring foreign markets virtually, expanding online advertising, and helping businesses navigate new COVID-19 related trade barriers.

"We know that diversity of thought and talent drives innovation, strengthens our economy and creates good jobs. That is why our government is investing to support women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs through the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy . It's why we created Canada's first ever Black Entrepreneurship Program to help Black entrepreneurs succeed and thrive, now and into the future, and it's why we're making investments to support Indigenous entrepreneurs.

"Our government will continue to be there to support Canadian businesses and entrepreneurs as they start up, scale up, and grow across Canada and around the world.

"I encourage all Canadians to join me this week in thanking entrepreneurs for everything that they do to contribute to our communities and to our continued prosperity."

