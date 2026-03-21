The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"As we mark the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, we reiterate our commitment to building a fair and equitable world in which every racialized person in Canada need not fear discrimination or prejudice because of their ethnic origins, skin colour, language or religion.

In 2024, we launched the new Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy, which represents an investment of $110.4 million to support concrete initiatives in our communities and to take action in areas where inequalities persist, including employment, justice and law enforcement, health care, and immigration systems.

We are also committed to combatting hate in our communities--particularly through Canada's Action Plan to Combat Hate, which has a budget of $273.6 million. The Action Plan includes investments to support racialized communities in strengthening safety in their schools, places of worship and community spaces.

Last February, we also announced the creation of an advisory council on rights, equality and inclusion to bring our communities together around shared Canadian values and to guide our actions in combatting racism and hate.

We acknowledge that there remains much work to be done so that Indigenous Peoples, racialized communities and religious minorities across the country can live and thrive fully.

On this International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, let's choose to go further, do more and do better. Together, let's build a country where dignity, safety and equal opportunity are not just ideals, but a reality for all.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]