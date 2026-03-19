The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Eid al-Fitr

OTTAWA, ON, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"Today, Muslim communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

After a month of spiritual reflection, people in the Muslim community joyously come together to celebrate the end of fasting, while praying as well as sharing meals and exchanging gifts and greetings with members of their families and loved ones.

On this occasion, our government would like to reaffirm its commitment to combatting Islamophobia, discrimination and hate. We will always defend the fundamental right of people to practice their faith and beliefs in peace and security.

Kindness, patience and community spirit are at the heart of the values of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr. On this festive day, let us take inspiration from these values that are a part of Islam, keep our hearts open to others and take the time to help people around us in need.

I wish everyone celebrating a happy holiday filled with blessings.

Eid Mubarak!"

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]