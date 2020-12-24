Statement by Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, on the Appointment of Vice-Admiral Art McDonald, Commander, Royal Canadian Navy, as Canada's next Chief of the Defence Staff, and the retirement of General Jonathan Vance

OTTAWA, Dec. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - As commander-in-chief, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Vice–Admiral Art McDonald on his appointment as Canada's 20th chief of the Defence Staff. Vice–Admiral McDonald brings many years of experience to the post, which will serve him well as he takes command of the Canadian Armed Forces during a very challenging time. I look forward to working with him and wish him all the best in his new role.

I am very grateful to General Jonathan Vance for his outstanding service to our country, and for his dedicated work as chief of the Defence Staff over the past five-and-a-half years. Under his leadership, the Canadian Armed Forces grew stronger, and continually answered the needs and interests of Canadians, at home and abroad. On behalf of the members of the Canadian Armed Forces and on behalf of Canada, thank you General Vance.

Julie Payette

