State-of-the-Art Technology Helps Walmart Canada Court Downtown Toronto Online Customers

The repurposed space inside the Scarborough West store integrates state-of-the art technology, helping associates to pick online grocery orders six times faster than on a regular sales floor. This is the latest example of how Walmart is unlocking its stores to reach more customers than ever with better service. More than 70% of downtown Toronto customers could have their online grocery delivery fulfilled through this store.

Using automated technology alongside proprietary Walmart systems, this reimagined space helps Walmart provide more choice, convenience, speed and quality to customers when they shop online for groceries.

Customers benefit from tighter inventory control, resulting in fewer substitutions, and automated processes that enable the overall picking process to be 80% faster

The technology leverages data to systemically manage freshness in stored items, supporting Walmart's commitment to delivering the freshest product.

New delivery-led solution and processes enable faster loading, supporting on-time delivery.

As many as 1,200 customer orders per day can be fulfilled out of this store – much higher than average.

Reach new customers in underserved areas – giving more access to products and Walmart's everyday low prices.

Nearly 200 associates will support online grocery picking and fulfilment from this store

"We're transforming our business for our customers, every day. By leveraging our stores, including modernizing our Scarborough West store with innovative new technology, we're helping more customers access our everyday low prices through online grocery delivery," said Horacio Barbeito, President and CEO, Walmart Canada. "With investments in technology and infrastructure, our associates have more modern tools to serve our customers. Together we're finding innovative ways to make our existing footprint work harder for customers as we make shopping online with Walmart faster, easier and more convenient."

"Repurposing our space in Scarborough allows us to lean in to online grocery delivery for our downtown Toronto customers in ways we have never done before. We've embraced technology to help us increase capacity for orders, providing our customers with more available timeslots and expanded access to delivery," said Laurent Duray, Chief E-commerce Officer, Walmart Canada. "Our associates and our stores are the key to the journey we're on to keep making the online shopping experience better and faster for our customers."

"Thank you for your commitment to our community and the contributions you continue to make here in Scarborough Centre. The repurposed space inside your Scarborough store will not only help Walmart to meet its customer-driven demand, it will also create jobs in our community and enhance Scarborough Centre's rich and diverse cultural mix. I welcome your new project to Scarborough Centre and wish you continued success in your business activities in our community." - City of Toronto Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson, Scarborough Centre

As part of its $3.5 billion investment in infrastructure and customer experience, Walmart is using its existing footprint and unlocking stores' capabilities to serve customers more expansively, focusing on speed, accuracy and service. Space in stores across the country has been reimagined to better serve customers through online grocery pickup and delivery, like in Vaughan where the store's back room picking space helps to reduce salesfloor congestion and increase pickup and delivery timeslot availability for customers.

