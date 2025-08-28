Startek® Honduras earns Women Empowerment Dragon certification from Awards of Happiness

- Global recognition reflects employee feedback and validated policies that advance equitable opportunities and safe, inclusive workplaces

DENVER, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, announced today that Startek® Honduras has been awarded the Women Empowerment Dragon certification by Awards of Happiness Firm.

This recognition is driven by employee feedback gathered through the firm's Organizational Happiness Test, which evaluates both formal policies and lived culture. The Women Empowerment Dragon honors organizations that foster equitable opportunities, safe and inclusive workplaces, and leadership pathways for women—verified through evidence in policy and day-to-day practices.

"At Startek, advancing women's growth is integral to building high-performing teams and resilient businesses," said SM Gupta, Global Chief People Officer, Startek. "In Honduras, all our HR programs right from inclusive hiring and leadership development to safety, well-being and flexibility are designed with the involvement of all stakeholders. This certification affirms that our people experience these commitments every day. We will continue to invest in equitable career pathways and supportive workplaces that enable women to thrive and, in turn, deliver stronger results for our clients."

The certification underscores Startek's commitment to DE&I and a people-first culture. It strengthens employer branding in Honduras and reinforces the company's position as a valued and progressive workplace for current and future talent.

