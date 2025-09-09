Startek® Philippines earns Great Place to Work® Certification for the third consecutive year

DENVER, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced that Startek Philippines has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the third consecutive year. This recognition reinforces the company's commitment to building a workplace culture that values employee trust, inclusion and engagement.

The Great Place to Work Certification is considered the most definitive 'Employer-of-Choice' recognition globally and is widely regarded as the 'Gold Standard' in identifying and recognizing great workplace cultures. Organizations are evaluated through a detailed HR practice audit and the globally recognized Trust Index© survey, which captures employee feedback across key parameters such as credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. Startek Philippines was also assessed through the Culture Audit©, which evaluates people practices against a robust framework designed to measure organizational culture.

"Being certified as a Great Place to Work for the third consecutive year is a reflection of how we consistently prioritize our people," said SM Gupta, Global Chief People Officer, Startek. "By listening to our associates, creating opportunities for growth and ensuring inclusivity, we continue to strengthen a culture where people feel valued, supported and inspired to succeed. This recognition validates our people-first approach and motivates us to keep enhancing the employee experience."

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Startek stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

The certification highlights how Startek Philippines continues to foster a safe, equitable and engaging workplace environment that empowers associates and fuels long-term success.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Startek

Startek® is a global leader in customer experience management, delivering comprehensive digital transformation and CX solutions. With over 35 years of expertise, Startek empowers businesses across diverse industries to create memorable, personalized customer interactions. Operating in 12 countries with a team of 38,000 associates, Startek is committed to connecting brands with their customers through innovation, empathy, and operational excellence.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn @Startek.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/5500463/Startek_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Startek

Twinkle Sood, Media Relations, Startek, Email: [email protected], Website: www.startek.com