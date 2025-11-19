StarTech.com Launches in India to Simplify Tech Connectivity for IT Professionals with Expanded Product Access and Expert Support

LONDON, ON, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- StarTech.com, a leading global manufacturer of IT connectivity accessories, today announced its official entry into the Indian market. With a product portfolio trusted by 90% of Fortune 500 companies and operations in 28 markets across the globe, StarTech.com brings its 40-year legacy of making IT professionals' jobs easier to support India's rapidly growing tech infrastructure.

Backed by a philosophy of Built by IT pros, for IT pros, StarTech.com provides high-performance accessories that ensure compatibility, reliability, and performance while empowering IT teams to solve connectivity challenges across a wide range of applications, including laptop refresh deployments, AV for IT and infrastructure solutions.

"We're proud to bring our proven products, expertise, and world-class support to India, empowering IT teams across the country to do more with confidence. Modern IT professionals face increasing pressure to deploy faster, minimize downtime, and manage complex hybrid environments. At StarTech.com, we're not just providing products, we're delivering reliable connectivity solutions that make IT professionals' jobs easier," said Adrian Mezenberg, President & Vice Chairman, StarTech.com.

"India's dynamic and evolving technology landscape is a natural fit in the next chapter of our growth. Our goal is to establish and build strong partnerships to bring to this market the same level of quality, reliability and innovation that our existing global customers have trusted since 1985," added Daniela Mota, Director of Market Access & Global Distribution.

How India's IT Professionals and Resellers Will Benefit from Working with StarTech.com:

Product Selection

StarTech.com offers a comprehensive portfolio of connectivity accessories designed in its Innovation Lab to meet the unique needs of IT professionals, supporting technology from the latest to legacy.

Expert Support

Our dedicated Tech Advisors are available 24/5 to guide IT teams through product selection and configuration, while our Solution Engineers provide hands-on deployment expertise for complex or large-scale rollouts, ensuring every project stays aligned, efficient, and on schedule.

Compatibility-Tested for Worry-Free Deployments

Every StarTech.com product undergoes rigorous compatibility, performance, and interoperability testing to guarantee seamless integration across diverse IT environments, reducing risk and downtime.

Streamlined Procurement and Rapid Availability

With a global distribution network spanning five continents and an expanding footprint in India, StarTech.com ensures unmatched speed, reliability, and simplified procurement. IT teams can count on the timely delivery of critical components, wherever they're needed.

Built for Sustainability

Holding an EcoVadis Gold Rating, StarTech.com ranks among the top 5% of companies worldwide for corporate sustainability. From packaging reduction to energy efficiency, environmental responsibility is built into every step of our operations.

Available Products:

IT professionals and technology resellers across India can now access StarTech.com's most trusted product categories, including:

Display and Multi-Port Adapters

USB & Thunderbolt Hubs

Cables

AV and Networking Solutions

Display Mounts & Ergonomics

Privacy Screen Filters

For more information on StarTech.com products, services and availability in India, visit our website at: https://www.startech.com/en-in

Media Contact:

Andrew Stephen - [email protected]

About StarTech.com

StarTech.com manufactures a broad portfolio of connectivity accessories designed to meet the rigorous performance requirements of IT professionals including docking stations, display adapters, video and audio cables, network products, ergonomic furniture and mounts.

Founded in 1985, StarTech.com has operations in 28 markets worldwide across five continents. StarTech.com has been named a winner of Canada's Best Managed Companies by Deloitte for 15 consecutive years and is ranked in the top 5% of companies worldwide for sustainability by EcoVadis.

