StarTech.com Celebrates 40 Years of Innovation, Growth and Community

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- StarTech.com, a global leader in IT connectivity accessories, is proud to celebrate its 40th anniversary this year. The Canadian-based company, founded in 1985 in London, Ontario by entrepreneurs Paul Seed and Ken Kalopsis, has grown from a two-person, credit-card-funded startup operating from a basement into one of the world's leading providers of IT connectivity solutions.

To mark this milestone, StarTech.com will host a special celebration on October 1st at its Global Headquarters in London, Canada bringing together employees, stakeholders, and community leaders.

Honouring Community and Partnerships

The event will welcome special guests, including London Mayor Josh Morgan, along with representatives from United Way, StarTech.com YMCA, and the London Community Foundation. These partnerships highlight StarTech.com's long-standing commitment to supporting the communities in which it operates.

A Legacy of Innovation

"For 40 years, StarTech.com has been committed to understanding the needs of IT professionals around the globe and providing innovative products and support to solve their connectivity challenges," said Paul Seed, Co-Founder. "From our early days in a London basement to becoming a global leader in IT connectivity, this journey has been made possible by our dedicated team, the support of our community, and the trust of our customers. I'm proud that a small Canadian company has grown to become technology brand that is trusted by IT professionals and businesses worldwide."

Celebrating Recent Achievements

In addition to reflecting on four decades of innovation, StarTech.com will recognize its recent accomplishments, including:

Global expansion into India , extending its reach to one of the world's fastest-growing technology markets.

, extending its reach to one of the world's fastest-growing technology markets. Product innovation awards from leading international organizations, including IFA, InfoComm, and ISE .

from leading international organizations, including . Ranking in the top 5% of companies worldwide for sustainability by EcoVadis

Looking Ahead

As StarTech.com celebrates this milestone, the company remains focused on its mission to deliver connectivity solutions that support businesses, while continuing to expand its global footprint, innovate in product design, and uphold its commitments to sustainability and community investment.

Media Contact:

Andrew Stephen - [email protected]

About StarTech.com

StarTech.com is a global leader in connectivity solutions, manufacturing a wide range of accessories designed to meet the demanding performance standards of IT professionals and businesses. Since 1985, the company has expanded into 27 markets across five continents, with products trusted by more than 90% of Fortune 500 companies. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies by Deloitte for 15 consecutive years, StarTech.com continues to set the standard for reliability, innovation, and trusted enterprise-grade performance.

