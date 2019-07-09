Start Your Engines Hennys! Casting Details for CRAVE'S DRAG RACE CANADA Announced

Grand Prize Confirmed to Be a Sickening $100,000

TORONTO, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The time has come for Canadian Queens to don their fiercest flannel realness and serve up Canadian charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent as Crave announced today that casting for the original series CRAVE'S DRAG RACE CANADA (werking-title) is now underway. Beginning today, Canada's best drag artists can go to www.Crave.ca/DragRaceCanada to submit their application for their chance to compete for a cash prize of $100,000, and the title of Canada's First Drag Superstar.

Since the announcement of CRAVE'S DRAG RACE CANADA, hundreds of posts on Twitter and Instagram have made #DragRaceCanada a Top 10 trending topic, and has kick-started a buzz around who should be crowned Canada's First Drag Superstar. All hopeful competitors who are 19 years of age and older, and are Canadian citizens or permanent residents of Canada can apply now. For the full Tea, click here.

In the very first Canadian adaptation of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE, CRAVE'S DRAG RACE CANADA combines elements of the classic fan-favourite, with a healthy serving of Canadian maple shade and likely, some Canadian bacon. The 10-episode, one-hour series goes into production in Ontario this fall, with some of Canada's most talented drag artists competing to become Canada's First Drag Superstar.

In association with Crave and OUTtv, CRAVE'S DRAG RACE CANADA is produced by Blue Ant Studios. Executive producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, and Tom Campbell. RuPaul serves as Executive Producer. Executive producers for Blue Ant Studios are Betty Orr, Michael Kot, Laura Michalchyshyn and Mike Bickerton. For Bell Media, Production Executive is Danielle Pearson. Robin Johnston is Director, Original Production, Factual, Bell Media. Corrie Coe is Senior Vice-President, Original Programming, Bell Media. Justin Stockman is Vice-President, SVOD and OTT, Bell Media. Tracey Pearce is President, Distribution and Pay, Bell Media. Randy Lennox is President, Bell Media.

