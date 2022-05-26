STARR PEAK REPORTS 9.49% ZINC-EQUIVALENT OVER 5.90 METERS INCLUDING 3.05 METERS OF 4.17% COPPER AND 17.17% ZINC-EQUIVALENT

Deep drilling of the Normetmar trend in hole STE-21-92-W3 has returned 9.49% Zn_Eq over 5.90 metres, including 3.05 m of 4.17% Cu, 17.17% Zn_Eq, 1.61 g/t Au and 45.20 g/t Ag

Johnathan More, Chairman and CEO of Starr Peak commented, "Drilling of the Deep zone has returned an interval of 9.49 % Zn_Eq over 5.90 m in hole STE-22-092-W3. The interval includes a high-grade section of 3.05 metres grading 4.17 % Cu which is indicative of the occurrence of high grade areas within the larger massive sulphide body at depth. One additional hole is being drilled from this wedge series, following which we plan to test the Normetmar zone occurrence below the Deep zone. The Deep zone is drilled down to approximately 1,000 m vertical depth. The past producing Normétal mine, located 900 m East of the Normetmar zone, was continuous down to a vertical depth of 2,400 meters. An existing hole will be drilled down several hundred more meters below the Deep zone. BHEM (Bore Hole EM) surveys will be done within the extended deep hole in search of massive sulphide mineralization near the hole, followed by drill testing of priority EM targets."

Zone Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Zn

(%) Cu

(%) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Zn_Eq

(%)* Deep STE-22-092-W3 1040.85 1046.75 5.90 0.10 2.31 24.94 0.86 9.49

Including 1041.60 1044.65 3.05 0.10 4.17 45.20 1.61 17.17

STE-21-88 No significant results

Table 1 – Deep zone results

Intervals are reported as drill core lengths measured downhole. True width of mineralization is currently unknown.

*Note: Zn_Eq% formula is defined below

The ongoing drill program continues targeting the Normetmar Deep zone, located directly below the Normetmar high-grade zinc deposit. A second rig continues targeting the 4 km long prolific Normetmar-Normétal lithological contact within the property, taking into account the many new massive sulphide intercepts from the 2021-2022 program. The third rig has ended testing the continuity of the historical gold occurrences on the Rousseau and Turgeon Lake Gold properties located East of Normétal, results are pending. Remaining results of winter drilling campaign, targeting the northern part of the Newmétal property, will be released as soon as the BHEM surveys are completed and analytical results are received.

Qualified Person

Alexis Paulin Bissonnette, Ing. (OIQ 5037621), an independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Alexis Paulin Bissonnette. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration. The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of one blank, one standard and one duplicate every 25 samples, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by ALS Canada Ltd. during the analytical process. Additionally, sample weight is taken prior shipment to validate sample identity. Gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption. Zinc, Copper and Silver values are estimated by four acid digestion multi elements Inductively Coupled Plasma – Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES), ME-ICP61. Zinc values over 1%, copper values over 1% and silver values over 100 g/t are estimated by four acid digestion ICP-AES, OG62. Zinc values over 30% are estimated by potentiometric titration, ZN-VOL50. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Property, particularly in regards to historical drill results. However, the Qualified Person believes that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results. Although the percentage estimation is a good guide to the concentration of copper and zinc we can expect from future drill core assays, one must always be cautious about making estimations with respect to metal concentrations and on the basis of visual estimation.

References and disclosures

Normétal historical Mine and Normetmar:

Summary Report, Normetmar Project, January 1988 by L. Boivin

*Metal Factor zinc equivalent formula: Zn_eq (%)* Core length

Zn_eq (%) = Zn(%) + [Cu(%) * Cu price (lb) / Zn price (lb)] + [Ag(%) * Ag price (oz) * 14,632 / Zn price (lb) ] + [Au(%) * Au price (oz) * 14.632 / Zn price (lb)]

Zn_eq % based on US$: 1.2$/lb Zn, $3.5/lb Cu, $25/oz Ag, $1800/oz Au.

The historical information on the Longitudinal has not been validated otherwise than with the information inside historical reports and cross sections. Exact location of historical drill hole pierce points on the longitudinal may be different.

