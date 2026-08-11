STARLIGHT U.S. RESIDENTIAL (MULTI-FAMILY) INVESTMENT LP ANNOUNCES Q2-2026 OPERATING RESULTS

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TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Starlight U.S. Residential (Multi-Family) Investment LP (TSXV: SURF.UN) (the "SURF LP") announced today its results of operations and financial condition for the three months ended June 30, 2026 ("Q2-2026") and six months ended June 30, 2026 ("YTD-2026"). Certain comparative figures are included for SURF LP's financial and operational performance as at December 31, 2025, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 ("Q2-2025") and for the six months ended June 30, 2025 ("YTD-2025").

All amounts in this press release are in thousands of United States ("U.S.") dollars except for average monthly rent ("AMR")1, or unless otherwise stated. All references to C$ are to Canadian dollars.

Q2-2026 HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue from property operations for Q2-2026 was $4,903 (Q2-2025 - $8,311) representing a decrease of 41.0% relative to Q2-2025, primarily due to SURF LP completing the dispositions of Lyric Apartments ("Lyric"), Eight at East and Emerson at Buda ("Emerson") in Q2-2025, Q3-2025 and Q4-2025, respectively ("Primary Variance Driver") as well as a decrease in same property revenue of 1.0% primarily as a result of a reduction in same property AMR due to SURF LP facing heavy competition from new supply and aggressive pricing to lease new properties in Phoenix. The reduction in AMR was partially offset by an increase in same property economic occupancy.

Net operating income ("NOI") 1 for Q2-2026 was $3,076 (Q2-2025 - $4,865), representing a decrease of 36.8% relative to Q2-2025, primarily due to the Primary Variance Driver, partially offset by an increase in same property NOI 1 of 1.6% relative to Q2-2025 as a result of the decrease in same property operating costs and property taxes.

for Q2-2026 was $3,076 (Q2-2025 - $4,865), representing a decrease of 36.8% relative to Q2-2025, primarily due to the Primary Variance Driver, partially offset by an increase in same property NOI of 1.6% relative to Q2-2025 as a result of the decrease in same property operating costs and property taxes. SURF LP reported a net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to partners of SURF LP (the "Partners") for Q2-2026 of $5,463 (Q2-2025 - $12,920). The decrease was primarily due to the Primary Variance Driver as well as a higher fair value loss on investment properties during the prior year period due to the expansion of capitalization rates used to value SURF LP's investment properties.

SURF LP completed twelve in-suite light value-add upgrades at the multi-family properties ("Properties") during Q2-2026, which generated an average rental premium of $239 and an average return on cost of approximately 25.3%.

SURF LP achieved economic occupancy1 of 93.3% during Q2-2026 and as at August 10, 2026, had collected approximately 99.9% of rents for Q2-2026, with further amounts expected to be collected in future periods, demonstrating SURF LP's high quality resident base and operating performance.

1 This metric is a non-IFRS measure. Non-IFRS financial measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS (see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliations").

YTD-2026 HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue from property operations for YTD-2026 was $9,799 (YTD-2025 - $18,109), representing a decrease of 45.9% relative to YTD-2025, primarily due to the Primary Variance Driver and a decrease of 1.9% in same property revenue primarily as a result of a reduction in same property AMR due to SURF LP facing heavy competition from new supply and aggressive pricing to lease new properties in Phoenix.

NOI for YTD-2026 was $6,166 (YTD-2025 - $10,917), representing a decrease of 43.5% relative to YTD-2025, primarily due to the Primary Variance Driver, partially offset by an increase in same property NOI of 0.1% as a result of the decrease in same property operating costs and property taxes.

SURF LP reported a net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Partners for YTD-2026 of $22,563 (YTD-2025 - $36,940). The decrease was primarily due to the Primary Variance Driver as well as a higher fair value loss on investment properties during the prior year period due to the expansion of capitalization rates used to value SURF LP's investment properties.

SURF LP completed 22 in-suite light value-add upgrades at the Properties during YTD-2026, which generated an average rental premium of $218 and an average return on cost of approximately 24.2%.

FINANCIAL CONDITION AND OPERATING RESULTS

Highlights of the financial and operating performance of SURF LP as at June 30, 2026, for Q2-2026 and YTD-2026, including a comparison to December 31, 2025, Q2-2025 and YTD-2025, as applicable, are provided below:









June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 Key multi-family operational information









Number of multi-family properties owned





3 3 Total multi-family suites





1,029 1,029 Economic occupancy(1)





93.3 % 93.9 % Physical occupancy(1)(2)





94.5 % 94.2 % AMR (in actual dollars)(1)





$ 1,548 $ 1,565 AMR per square foot (in actual dollars)(1)





$ 1.71 $ 1.71 Estimated gap to market versus in-place rents(2)





(0.1) % (0.4) %











Selected financial information









Gross book value(2)





$ 248,500 $ 265,700 Indebtedness(2)(3)





$ 259,211 $ 256,400 Indebtedness to gross book value(2)(3)





104.3 % 96.5 % Weighted average interest rate - as at period end(4)





7.77 % 7.81 % Weighted average term to maturity





0.96 years 1.13 years















Q2-2026 Q2-2025 YTD-2026 YTD-2025 Summarized income statement (excluding non-controlling interest)(5)





Revenue from property operations

$ 4,903 $ 8,311 $ 9,799 $ 18,109 Property operating

(1,319) (2,350) (2,618) (4,911) Property taxes(6)

(508) (1,096) (1,015) (2,281) Adjusted Income from Operations / NOI

3,076 4,865 6,166 10,917 Partnership expenses

(407) (1,142) (833) (1,743) Finance costs(7)

(5,207) (7,686) (10,380) (15,980) Other income and expense(8)

(2,925) (8,957) (17,516) (30,134) Net loss and comprehensive loss - attributable to Partners(5)

$ (5,463) $ (12,920) $ (22,563) $ (36,940)











Other selected financial information









Funds from operations ("FFO")(2)

$ (2,554) $ (2,674) $ (5,080) $ (4,504) Adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO")(2)

(1,111) (1,030) (1,593) (1,623) Weighted average interest rate - average during period(4)

7.74 % 7.30 % 7.62 % 7.22 % Interest and indebtedness coverage ratio(2)(9)

0.72x 0.82x 0.78x 0.87x

(1) Economic occupancy for Q2-2026 and December 31, 2025 and physical occupancy as at the end of each applicable reporting period. The decrease in AMR from December 31, 2025 to Q2-2026 was primarily due to SURF LP focusing on maintaining steady levels of occupancy at the Properties during Q2-2026 as well as SURF LP competing with new supply in certain Primary Markets (as defined below). (2) This metric is a non-IFRS measure. Non-IFRS financial measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS (see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliations"). The decrease in AFFO from Q2-2025 to Q2-2026 is primarily due to the impact of accrued interest costs added back to AFFO as deferred interest was no longer recognized upon loans payable matured during Q2-2026. The decrease in Interest and Indebtedness Coverage Ratios during Q2-2026 relative to Q2-2025 is due to Primary Variance Driver, partially offset by an increase in deferred interest costs which are payable at maturity of the loan. The AFFO, Interest Coverage Ratio and Indebtedness Coverage Ratio presented herein exclude $1,108 and $2,811 of interest costs or debt service shortfall funding for Q2-2026 and YTD-2026 (Q2-2025 and YTD-2025 - $1,295 and $2,038) from applicable lenders which are payable upon maturity of the applicable loan payable. (3) The maximum allowable leverage ratio under the amended and restated limited partnership agreement of SURF LP ("LPA") restricts SURF LP from entering into any additional indebtedness whereby at the time of entering into such indebtedness, the leverage ratio does not exceed 75% (as defined in LPA). As of the date of issuance of this press release, SURF LP met the maximum leverage condition and continues to focus on managing SURF LP's capital structure, including the overall leverage. Although the Indebtedness of SURF LP exceeded the total Gross Book Value as at June 30, 2026, two of the three properties owned by SURF LP reported fair values of the investment properties less than the value of the outstanding indebtedness with such loans being non-recourse. (4) The weighted average interest rate on loans payable is presented as at June 30, 2026 reflecting the prevailing index rate, 30-day New York Federal Reserve Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("NY SOFR") or one-month term Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("Term SOFR" and together with NY SOFR, "SOFR"), as at that date or based on the average rate for the applicable periods as it relates to quarterly rates. The weighted average interest rate presented above as at June 30, 2026 included the maximum interest rate on the unsecured financing of 12.00% and also included the impact of deferred interest costs or deferred debt service shortfall funding. The increase in the weighted average interest rate between the comparative periods in the table above was primarily due to SURF LP extending certain higher leverage loans with no required principal repayments at higher interest rates. SURF LP continues to focus on managing these debt maturities to provide an opportunity to potentially capitalize on any improvements in the real estate investment market. (5) SURF LP acquired a 90% interest in Ventura on May 25, 2022, with the remaining non-controlling interest owned by an affiliate of the Starlight Investments US AM Group LP (the "Manager"). The summarized income statement figures presented above reflect the net loss attributable to Partners only, and excludes any amounts attributable to the non-controlling interest. (6) Property taxes include the IFRIC 21 fair value adjustment and treats property taxes as an expense that is amortized during the fiscal year for the purpose of calculating NOI. (7) Finance costs include interest expense on loans payable, non-cash amortization of deferred financing, gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt and fair value changes in derivative financial instruments. (8) Includes dividends to preferred shareholders, unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss), realized foreign exchange gain (loss), fair value adjustment of investment properties and deferred income taxes. (9) SURF LP's interest coverage ratio and indebtedness coverage ratio were both 0.72x during Q2-2026 and YTD-2026, with SURF LP's operating results partially offset by increases in SURF LP's interest costs as a result of SURF LP utilizing a variable rate debt strategy which allows SURF LP to maintain maximum flexibility for the potential sale of SURF LP's Properties. These calculations exclude $1,108 and $2,811 of interest costs or debt service shortfall funding for Q2-2026 and YTD-2026 as these amounts are accrued and payable only at maturity of the applicable loans payable. SURF LP also had fixed rate debt in place as at June 30, 2026 which in certain instances protect SURF LP from increases SOFR beyond stipulated levels on its mortgages at the Properties. SURF LP continues to monitor interest coverage ratio and indebtedness coverage ratio with the goal of preserving liquidity.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

SURF LP's condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS"). Certain terms that may be used in this press release such as AFFO, AMR, adjusted net income and comprehensive income, cash provided by operating activities including interest costs, economic occupancy, estimated gap in market versus in-place rents, FFO, gross book value, indebtedness, indebtedness coverage ratio, indebtedness to gross book value, interest coverage ratio, same property NOI and NOI (collectively, the "Non-IFRS Measures") as well as other measures discussed elsewhere in this press release, are not measures defined under IFRS as prescribed by the International Accounting Standards Board, do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures as reported by other issuers. SURF LP uses these measures to better assess its underlying performance and financial position and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Information on the most directly comparable IFRS measures, composition of the Non-IFRS Measures, a description of how SURF LP uses these measures, and an explanation of how these Non-IFRS Measures provide useful information to the investors are set out in SURF LP's management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section for Q2-2026 and are available on SURF LP's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, which is incorporated by reference into this press release.

A reconciliation of SURF LP's interest coverage ratio and indebtedness coverage ratio are provided below:

Interest and indebtedness coverage ratio

Q2-2026 Q2-2025 YTD-2026 YTD-2025 Net loss and comprehensive loss - attributable to Partners

$ (5,463) $ (12,920) $ (22,563) $ (36,940) Add: non-cash or one-time items and distributions(1)

3,301 10,019 18,280 32,795 Adjusted net loss and comprehensive loss(2)

(2,162) (2,901) (4,283) (4,145) Interest and indebtedness coverage ratio(3)(4)(5)

0.72x 0.82x 0.78x 0.87x

(1) Comprised of unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss), deferred income taxes, amortization of financing costs, loss on early extinguishment of debt, fair value adjustment on derivative instruments and fair value adjustment on investment properties. (2) This metric is a non-IFRS measure. Non-IFRS financial measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS (see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliations"). (3) Interest coverage ratio is calculated as adjusted net loss and comprehensive loss plus interest expense, divided by interest expense. (4) Indebtedness coverage ratio is calculated as adjusted net loss and comprehensive loss plus interest expense, divided by interest expense and mandatory principal payments on SURF LP's loans payable. (5) These calculations exclude $1,108 and $2,811 of interest costs or debt service shortfall funding for Q2-2026 and YTD-2026 as these amounts are accrued and payable only at maturity of the applicable loan payable.

For Q2-2026 and YTD-2026, the interest coverage ratio and the indebtedness coverage ratio were both 0.72x and 0.78x (Q2-2025 and YTD-2025 - 0.82x and 0.87x) respectively, as there were no principal payments paid or required to be paid during the period. The decrease in both ratios during Q2-2026 relative to Q2-2025 is due to Primary Variance Driver, partially offset by an increase in deferred interest costs which are payable at maturity of the loan. The principal repayment amounts paid under the Lyric, Eight at East and Emerson loans payable have been excluded from this calculation as a result of these being related to the sale of the properties.

CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES RECONCILIATION TO FFO and AFFO

Basic and diluted AFFO for Q2-2026 were $(1,111) (Q2-2025 - $(1,030)), representing a decrease in AFFO of $81 or 7.9% relative to Q2-2025, primarily due to the impact of a decrease in accrued interest costs added back to AFFO in Q2-2026 as deferred interest was no longer recognized upon loans payable during Q2-2026.

SURF LP covered any shortfall between cash used by operating activities, including interest costs1, through either cash from operating activities during such applicable periods, cash on hand, or SURF LP's credit facility, including any proceeds from financing activities as applicable.

______________________ 1 This metric is a non-IFRS measure. Non-IFRS financial measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS (see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliations").

A reconciliation of SURF LP's cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS to FFO and AFFO for Q2-2026, Q2-2025, YTD-2026 and YTD-2025 is provided below:





Q2-2026 Q2-2025 YTD-2026 YTD-2025 Cash provided by operating activities

$ 2,251 $ 5,363 $ 4,663 $ 11,398 Less: interest costs

(4,995) (6,796) (9,940) (13,659) Cash used in operating activities - including interest costs

(2,744) (1,433) (5,277) (2,261) Add / (deduct):









Change in non-cash operating working capital

(390) (1,514) 731 (945) Change in restricted cash

893 (37) 108 (1,096) Transaction costs

-- 651 -- 651 Amortization of financing costs

(313) (341) (642) (853) FFO

(2,554) (2,674) (5,080) (4,504)











Add / (deduct):









Amortization of financing costs

396 428 805 1,018 Vacancy costs associated with the suite upgrade program

16 49 24 99 Sustaining capital expenditures and suite renovation reserves

(77) (128) (153) (274) Accrued interest costs(1)

1,108 1,295 2,811 2,038 AFFO

$ (1,111) $ (1,030) $ (1,593) $ (1,623)

(1) These amounts represent interest costs that are deferred and payable only at maturity of the applicable loan payable.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

Since early 2022, concerns over elevated levels of inflation have resulted in a significant increase in interest rates with the U.S. Federal Reserve raising the Federal Funds Rate by approximately 525 basis points. During 2024, the U.S. Federal Reserve reduced the Federal Funds Rate by 100 basis points and in 2025, reduced the rate by a further 75 basis points, leading to a rate of approximately 350 basis points as at the date of this press release. Short-term interest rate increases typically lead to increases in borrowing costs for SURF LP, reducing cash flow, given that SURF LP primarily employs a variable rate debt strategy to provide maximum flexibility upon the eventual sale of the Properties during or at the end of SURF LP's term. Similarly, as interest rates decrease, SURF LP's floating rate debt can benefit from such reductions. Historically, investments in multi-family properties have provided an effective hedge against inflation given the short-term nature of each resident lease which has been somewhat reflected in the rent growth achieved at the Properties.

Although inflation has moderated significantly from its peak, markets and the Federal Reserve continue to closely monitor inflation and unemployment figures as well as the potential impacts of anticipated changes to legislation and regulation resulting from the current U.S. administration that may impact the future outlook for interest rates. In addition, geopolitical conflicts have led to volatility in global energy markets, which may place upward pressure on oil prices and contribute to inflationary pressures. Although operating fundamentals have been favourable as evidenced by the operating results achieved by SURF LP since 2023 and although short-term rates began declining in 2024 providing some benefit to the short-term cash flow of SURF LP, long-term U.S. treasuries have continued to be volatile, increasing from approximately 3.80% as at September 30, 2024 to 4.57% as at December 31, 2024, before decreasing to 4.44% as at June 30, 2026. Capitalization rates typically correlate over time to changes in long-term interest rates with the noted increase in long-term U.S. treasury yields reducing investment transaction volumes throughout 2024 and into Q2-2026 which negatively impacted SURF LP's appraised values for the investment properties.

SURF LP strives to maintain strong and collaborative relationships with its lenders but the elevated level of interest rates and associated impact on capitalization rates mentioned above had a negative impact on SURF LP's overall leverage position and debt service coverage ratios, both of which are typical financial benchmarks required to extend certain loans and as a result, these changes have impacted SURF LP's ability to exercise certain extension options available under existing loans payable.

Under the terms of each applicable loan agreement, SURF LP has the right to make a principal repayment towards such loan in order to achieve the extension tests that otherwise may not be achieved. Given SURF LP was formed as a "closed-end" investment vehicle, SURF LP is restricted from raising any additional equity, which may have otherwise assisted in making any principal repayments of the loans payable in order to meet certain extension conditions. In the event SURF LP is not able to refinance the loan or if SURF LP does not have sufficient liquidity or other sources of capital sufficient to make any such principal repayments required to achieve the applicable loan extension tests and SURF LP is not able to otherwise negotiate an extension of such loan, the applicable lender may provide formal notice of an event of default expressing its right to demand repayment of the borrowings relating to such property. Under this scenario, SURF LP may be obligated to sell such properties which may not be able to be completed on terms that are acceptable to SURF LP or may be required to explore other options in the best economic interests of SURF LP in order to discharge its obligations under any of the applicable loan agreements. SURF LP's loans payable also do not carry cross-default provisions.

The loan payable secured by interests in Ventura property matured on February 9, 2026 and despite continuing to enter into good faith negotiations with first mortgage lender for the Ventura property, during the first quarter of 2026, SURF LP received a maturity default notice (the "Notice") from the lender of the loan secured by Ventura property (the "Lender"). The Notice received expressed the Lender's right to demand repayment of the borrowings secured by the property. In the absence of a negotiated modification and extension of such loan, the Lender has the right to exercise the remedies available to it under the loan agreement, including a foreclosure of the property. If the Notice was successfully defended by the Lender and such remedies were exercised, the Lender would be able to foreclose on the property through a foreclosure sale process or a third party purchaser at the foreclosure sale with the proceeds of the sale applied to amounts owed to Lender under the loan. Subsequently, on June 12, 2026, the Lender assigned the loan to a new lender with SURF LP continuing to enter good faith negotiations to modify or extend the Ventura loan payable with such lender. As at the date hereof, the new lender has not exercised any remedies that otherwise may be available under the assignment. SURF LP does not expect a material impact on its net asset value as a result of any remedies the new lender may exercise.

On July 17, 2025, SURF LP extended the loan payable secured by Sunlake property to June 1, 2026. Notwithstanding the June 1, 2026 maturity date, SURF LP received a maturity default notice from the Lender of the Sunlake loan payable during Q4-2025, which outlined certain remedies available to such Lender. SURF LP continues to enter into good faith negotiations to modify or extend the Sunlake loan payable. As at the date hereof, the Lender has not exercised any remedies available. SURF LP does not expect a material impact on its net asset value as a result of any remedies the Lender may exercise.

For two of SURF LP's three properties, the fair value reported for such properties as at June 30, 2026 was lower than the principal outstanding under the loans payable secured by such properties and as a result, the sale of those properties may not be sufficient to repay those loans in full if such sale was required. In certain instances, the lenders also hold restricted cash as part of the security for such loans which in a liquidation event may be used to repay any indebtedness that may be required to be repaid by SURF LP. SURF LP's secured loans are non-recourse subject to standard limited recourse provisions and are entered into by the subsidiaries of SURF LP that own only the associated secured property. As a result, the liability for any such loan would typically be limited to the value of the associated secured property, including any restricted cash reserves or other amounts held by the applicable lenders, other than in certain instances which may obligate SURF LP to incur certain costs or other amounts subject to certain performance conditions.

The primary markets of SURF LP, which include Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington ("Primary Markets") have seen an elevated level of new supply delivered during 2023 and 2024 which contributed to the deceleration in rent growth in the Primary Markets during late 2023, relative to levels achieved in 2022 and earlier in 2023. Interest rates also continue to remain elevated which, along with higher levels of inflation and a softening in market conditions in late 2023, has significantly disrupted active and new construction of comparable communities in the Primary Markets that would otherwise have been delivered in the second half of 2025 or 2026. This potential reduction in construction may create a temporary imbalance in the supply of comparable multi-suite residential properties in future periods. This imbalance, alongside the continued economic strength and solid fundamentals may be supportive of favourable supply and demand conditions for the Properties in future periods and could result in future increases in occupancy and rent growth.

SURF LP previously amended several of its loan agreements, deferred the payment of asset management fee, completed the reorganization of Starlight U.S. Residential Fund and SURF LP has continued to focus on maximizing NOI at the Properties to preserve as much liquidity as possible. There are no assurances that the aforementioned financing activities and remaining property dispositions will be successfully completed which indicates the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast doubt upon SURF LP's ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and, accordingly, the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. SURF LP's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 do not reflect the adjustments to the carrying values of assets and liabilities and the reported expenses and balance sheet classifications that may be necessary if SURF LP were unable to realize its assets and settle its liabilities as a going concern in the normal course of operations. Such adjustments, if required, may be material.

During this period of capital markets uncertainty, SURF LP may also enter into additional financing, evaluate potential asset sales to allow SURF LP to maintain sufficient liquidity or evaluate other alternatives in the best economic interests of the Partners.

Further disclosure surrounding the Future Outlook is included in SURF LP's MD&A in the "Future Outlook" section for Q2-2026 under SURF LP's profile, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and which reflect SURF LP's current expectations regarding future events, including the overall financial performance of SURF LP and the Properties, the impact of elevated levels of inflation and interest rates, uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariffs, the ability of SURF LP to repay indebtedness when due, SURF LP's ability to negotiate further extensions with its lenders, the potential implications of a default under loans payable, the impact of any remedies exercised by a lender as a result of any default of a loan incurred by SURF LP's capital management and liquidity measures. Forward-looking information is provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding SURF LP's financial performance, financial position and cash flows as at and for the periods ended on certain dates and to present information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information may relate to future results, the impact of inflation levels and interest rates, the ability of SURF LP to make any future distributions, the trading price of SURF LP's TSX Venture class A unit, acquisitions, financing, performance, achievements, events, prospects or opportunities for SURF LP or the real estate industry and may include statements regarding the financial position, business strategy, budgets, litigation, projected costs, capital expenditures, financial results, occupancy levels, AMR, taxes, and plans and objectives of or involving SURF LP. Particularly, matters described in "Future Outlook" are forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "should", "would", "occur", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "seek", "aim", "estimate", "target", "goal", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "continue", "likely", "schedule", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities may not be achieved. Those risks and uncertainties include: the extent and sustainability of potential higher levels of inflation and the potential impact on SURF LP's operating costs; the impact of any tariffs and retaliatory tariffs on the economy; the effects of global economic uncertainty and geopolitical instability on financial markets and borrowing costs; the pace at which and degree of any changes in interest rates that impact SURF LP's weighted average interest rate may occur; the ability of SURF LP to make any future distributions; the trading price of the units; changes in government legislation or tax laws which would impact any potential income taxes or other taxes rendered or payable with respect to the Properties or SURF LP's legal entities; the impact of elevated interest rates and inflation as well as supply chain issues have on new supply of multi-family communities; the realization of property value appreciation and the timing thereof; the extent to which favourable operating conditions achieved during historical periods may continue in future periods; the applicability of any government regulation concerning SURF LP's residents or rents; SURF LP's ability to continue as a going concern; the impact of any remedies exercised by a lender as a result of any default of a loan incurred by SURF LP and the availability of debt financing or ability of SURF LP to extend loans as loans payable become due including any impact such extensions may have on SURF LP's ability to hold such properties until the Manager desires to sell such properties. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond SURF LP's control, affect the operations, performance and results of SURF LP and its business, and could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of estimated or anticipated events or results.

There are numerous risks and uncertainties which include, but are not limited to, risks related to SURF LP's Partners' capital, and risks related to SURF LP and its business. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements. Although SURF LP believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable and represent SURF LP's projections, expectations and beliefs at this time, such information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause SURF LP's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from SURF LP's expectations include, among other things, the availability of suitable properties for purchase by SURF LP, the availability of mortgage financing including the ability of SURF LP to refinance or extend existing loans payable on favourable terms including any impact such extensions may have on SURF LP's ability to hold such properties until the Manager desires to sell such properties, and general economic and market factors, including interest rates, inflation, business competition, the impact of any remedies exercised by a lender as a result of any default of a loan incurred by SURF LP and changes in government regulations or in tax laws. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information.

Information contained in forward-looking information is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances, including the following: unexpected or ongoing geopolitical events, including disputes between nations, war, terrorism or other acts of violence, and international sanctions; the impact of elevated levels of inflation on SURF LP's operating costs; the impact of future interest rates on SURF LP's financial performance; the availability of debt financing as loans payable become due and any resulting impact on SURF LP's liquidity; the trading price of the units, the applicability of any government regulation concerning SURF LP's residents or rents; the realization of property value appreciation and the timing thereof; the inventory of residential real estate properties; the availability of residential properties for potential future acquisition, if any, and the price at which such properties may be acquired; the ability of SURF LP to benefit from any value add program SURF LP conducts at certain properties; the price at which the Properties may be disposed and the timing thereof; closing and other transaction costs in connection with the acquisition and disposition of the Properties; the extent of competition for residential properties; the impact of interest costs, inflation and supply chain issues have on new supply of multi-family communities; the extent to which favourable operating conditions achieved during historical periods may continue in future periods; the growth in NOI generated from its value-add initiatives; the population of residential real estate market participants; assumptions about the markets in which SURF LP operates; expenditures and fees in connection with the maintenance, operation and administration of the Properties; the ability of the Manager to manage and operate the Properties or achieve similar returns to previous investment funds managed by the Manager; the global and North American economic environment; foreign currency exchange rates; the ability of SURF LP to realize the estimated gap in market versus in-place rents through future rental rate increases; the impact, of any, remedies exercised as a result of any default of a loan incurred by SURF LP and governmental regulations or tax laws. Given this period of uncertainty, there can be no assurance regarding: (a) operations and performance or the volatility of the Units; (b) SURF LP's ability to mitigate such impacts; (c) credit, market, operational, and liquidity risks generally; (d) the Manager or any of its affiliates, will continue its involvement as asset manager of SURF LP in accordance with its current asset management agreement; and (e) other risks inherent to SURF LP's business and/or factors beyond its control which could have a material adverse effect on SURF LP.

The forward-looking information included in this press release relates only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Except as specifically required by applicable Canadian securities law, SURF LP undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

ABOUT STARLIGHT U.S. RESIDENTIAL (MULTI-FAMILY) INVESTMENT LP

SURF LP is a "close-end" limited partnership formed under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, pursuant to an amended and restated limited partnership agreement. SURF LP was established for the primary purpose of directly or indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio primarily composed of income-producing residential properties in SURF LP's target metrics or that can achieve significant increases in rental rates as a result of undertaking high return, value-add capital expenditures and active asset management. As at June 30, 2026, SURF LP owned interests in three multi-family properties consisting 1,029 suites.

For SURF LP's complete condensed consolidated interim financial statements and MD&A for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and any other information related to SURF LP, please visit www.sedarplus.ca.

Please visit us at www.starlightinvest.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/starlight-investments-ltd-.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Starlight U.S. Residential (Multi-Family) Investment LP

Daniel Drimmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Starlight U.S. Residential (Multi-Family) Investment LP, +1-416-234-8444, [email protected]; Martin Liddell, Chief Financial Officer, Starlight U.S. Residential (Multi-Family) Investment LP, +1-647-729-2588, [email protected]