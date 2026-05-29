STARLIGHT U.S. RESIDENTIAL (MULTI-FAMILY) INVESTMENT LP ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGE

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TORONTO, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Starlight U.S. Residential (Multi-Family) Investment LP (TSXV: SURF.A) ("SURF LP" or "LP"), announced today the resignation of Evan Kirsh, President, effective May 29, 2026 to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Kirsh served as President of Starlight U.S. Residential since the inception of the predecessor to the LP in 2021.

Daniel Drimmer, Chief Executive Officer of SURF LP, commented: "On behalf of Starlight U.S. Residential, I would like to thank Evan for his valuable contribution throughout his tenure. Evan has played an important role for the LP since its inception." Going forward, Mr. Drimmer will assume the role of President and assume day-to-day responsibilities, supported by a deep and experienced bench of team members, ensuring continuity and positioning the platform for continued success.

ABOUT STARLIGHT U.S. RESIDENTIAL (MULTI-FAMILY) INVESTMENT LP

SURF LP is a "close-end" limited partnership formed under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, pursuant to an amended and restated limited partnership agreement. SURF LP was established for the primary purpose of directly or indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio primarily composed of income-producing residential properties in SURF LP's target metrics or that can achieve significant increases in rental rates as a result of undertaking high return, value-add capital expenditures and active asset management. As at March 31, 2026, SURF LP owned interests in three multi-family properties consisting 1,029 suites.

Please visit us at www.starlightinvest.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/starlight-investments-ltd-.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Starlight U.S. Residential (Multi-Family) Investment LP

Martin Liddell, Chief Financial Officer, Starlight U.S. Residential (Multi-Family) Investment LP, +1-647-729-2588, [email protected]