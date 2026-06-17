Starlight Investments Releases 2025 Sustainability Report, Highlighting Progress and Achievements

TORONTO, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Starlight Investments ("Starlight") has released its 2025 Sustainability Report, providing an in-depth look at the company's sustainability commitments and initiatives, along with its strong progress across key focus areas. Over the past year, Starlight has continued to advance its multi-year Sustainability Action Plan, grounded in continuous improvement and the organization's core purpose -- to invest with impact.

Starlight Investments has released its 2025 Sustainability Report.

"2025 was a year of raised expectations, and we met them. Our sustainability program has become a core part of how we create value -- strengthening the business case while doing the right thing," said Glen Hirsh, Chief Operating Officer, Starlight Investments. "We see this reflected in our results and in the feedback we receive from investors, residents and community partners."

2025 Sustainability Report Highlights

$2.6 billion invested since 2019 to maintain, upgrade and expand Starlight's properties.

$22.5 million invested in energy and water retrofits in 2025 alone, advancing our long-term progress towards net zero emissions by 2050.

A reduction of 27% in carbon emissions intensity and 19% in energy intensity since 2019.

1,955 new rental suites delivered through Starlight's development platform in Canada since 2019, primarily through infill development, an approach that reduces disruption to natural ecosystems by promoting sustainable growth in existing neighbourhoods.

1,120 rental suites reserved for vulnerable and at-risk individuals through partnerships with 40 social housing organizations.

87% of our Canadian residents expressed satisfaction with their building.

$549,000 donated to local charities, and more than 2,500 volunteer hours contributed during Starlight's annual Impact Day.

Over 140 BOMA BEST certifications across Starlight's Canadian portfolio.

"In 2025, we continued to build momentum on our sustainability journey, advancing the priorities outlined in our Sustainability Action Plan and embedding these principles more deeply into how we invest, operate and create long-term value," said Marlee Kohn, Vice President, Strategy & ESG, Starlight Investments. "By integrating sustainability across our business and aligning it with performance metrics, we are strengthening our ability to deliver meaningful environmental and social outcomes. As we look ahead, we remain committed to continuous improvement and driving measurable progress on the issues that matter most to our stakeholders."

Commitment to Net Zero Emissions

Starlight maintains a strong focus on environmental stewardship, supported by a decarbonization strategy targeting net-zero emissions intensity by 2050. In 2025, the company continued progress along this trajectory through targeted capital investment, operational improvements and collaboration with its property management partners. The company has also set an objective for all new development communities to deliver net zero operational carbon emissions intensity (scope 1 and 2) from 2030 onwards.

Starlight's current progress includes a 27% decrease in carbon emissions intensity and a 19% reduction in energy intensity across its portfolio. During the year, the company further strengthened its approach by enhancing climate-related risk assessments, leveraging data and analytics to inform decision-making, and applying a proactive, long-term perspective to property management and operations.

Building Communities for Long-Term Impact

As Canada's leading rental housing provider and developer, Starlight plays a significant role in increasing housing availability through both new development and the stewardship of existing communities. Alongside expanding the supply of purpose-built rental housing, the company continues to invest in the renewal and long-term viability of Canada's aging rental stock.

Since 2019, Starlight has invested more than $2.6 billion toward capital improvements, property enhancements, and expansion projects across its portfolio. These investments help maintain safe, modern and desirable communities for residents while extending the lifespan and performance of existing properties. Through ongoing resident engagement and a focus on thoughtful community planning, Starlight also seeks to create environments that promote well-being, social connection and a powerful sense of belonging.

When developing new rental communities, Starlight prioritizes the long-term needs of residents by creating places that are safe, connected, and adaptable to evolving lifestyles. Each project is designed with consideration for the surrounding neighbourhood, supporting local growth while contributing positively to the resident experience. By leveraging existing sites and infrastructure, the company's infill development strategy delivers new rental homes while reducing the environmental footprint associated with greenfield development.

More broadly, Starlight's partnerships with social housing providers have enabled the creation of 1,120 affordable housing suites for individuals and families facing housing insecurity, advancing the company's commitment to housing accessibility and inclusive communities.

Expanding Build-to-Rent Communities in the UK

Starlight continues to advance its build-to-rent (BTR) platform in the UK with a focus on delivering high-quality rental communities in major urban centres and growth corridors. Guided by a long-term vision to deliver thousands of new homes, the company is expanding housing supply in response to evolving resident needs while contributing to broader urban growth and regeneration.

In 2025, Starlight progressed a number of landmark developments across its UK portfolio, including new project launches and completions within large-scale regeneration areas, delivering 389 new BTR homes. These communities are designed to support modern living, enhance local vibrancy and play a meaningful role in the ongoing transformation of growing cities.

Creating Value Through a Strong People-focused Culture

People are at the heart of Starlight's business, and fostering a supportive, inclusive and engaging workplace remains a key priority. The company is committed to promoting employee well-being, professional development and engagement. During the year, Starlight enhanced its wellness and mental health programs and celebrated Employee Appreciation Day through activities that encouraged connection and well-being.

Starlight also continued to foster an inclusive workplace through its Diversity and Inclusion Council, learning opportunities and cultural celebrations. By creating an environment where employees feel valued and supported, the company continues to attract and retain exceptional talent across its global team.

Explore Starlight's full 2025 Sustainability Report here.

To learn more about Starlight's sustainability initiatives, please visit the website.

About Starlight Investments

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 70,000 multi-residential suites and over 7 million square feet of commercial property space with CAD $30 billion AUM, Starlight offers a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies. Starlight's guiding mission is to balance its tenure with visionary curiosity to create positive impact for investors and communities alike. At Starlight, we invest with impact.

Learn more at www.starlightinvest.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Starlight Investments

Gwen McGuire, Director, Communications, [email protected]