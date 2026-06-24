Starlight Investments Celebrates Topping‑Off of Major Infill Rental Development in Ontario

Starlight marks significant construction milestone toward the delivery of new rental housing in Toronto

TORONTO, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Starlight Investments ("Starlight") is pleased to announce the topping off of its Donvale Commons project, a new purpose‑built rental development under construction in Toronto. The topping‑off milestone marks the completion of the building's highest structural point and the transition into the final phases of construction, as work continues toward delivering 160 new rental homes.

Starlight Investments announces the topping off of its Donvale Commons project, a new purpose-built rental development under construction in Toronto. (CNW Group/Starlight Investments)

Located near Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road, Donvale Commons is an infill development situated on an existing Starlight property, expanding rental housing options while making efficient use of underutilized land in an established urban setting close to Fairview Mall and Don Mills subway station.

Infill Development Key to Increasing Rental Housing Supply

Donvale Commons forms part of Starlight's infill development strategy, which focuses on reimagining and leveraging underutilized land across its existing residential portfolio to help address the urgent need for new purpose‑built rental housing across Ontario.

The development consists of a nine‑storey rental residence, together with 48 rental townhome suites across three low‑rise blocks. The mid‑rise residence will include a mix of studio, one‑, two‑, and three-bedroom suites, while the townhomes will feature one‑ and two‑bedroom layouts, offering a range of rental housing options to residents.

"Infill development is playing an increasingly important role in expanding rental housing supply," said Howard Paskowitz, Senior Vice President, Development and Public Affairs, Starlight Investments. "The Donvale Commons project demonstrates how we can thoughtfully add new, purpose‑built rental homes within existing communities to help address growing housing needs, while continuing to invest for the long term in housing choice, quality and stability."

Designed for a Dynamic Resident Experience

The rental community has been designed to support a dynamic resident experience, with a strong focus on quality of life, convenience and connection. As part of the broader development plan and future phases at the site, residents will have access to a comprehensive amenity offering, including a rooftop terrace with seating areas, barbecues, a gas fire pit and outdoor television, as well as a party room, fitness centre, games rooms, and a co-working space with a conference room and quiet pods.

Additional amenities planned as the development progresses will include a pet spa, a dedicated parcel room, and thoughtfully designed shared spaces such as a lobby living wall and art nook. Outdoor amenities will also include a dog run and landscaped seating areas, supporting active and flexible lifestyles.

Enhancing an Established Rental Community

In addition to delivering new rental housing, the Donvale Commons development includes site‑wide enhancements intended to improve the overall resident experience. These improvements will complement both the new development and the existing 221‑suite rental residence located on the property and will include new and enhanced outdoor spaces, such as playground areas, landscaped seating and other site improvements.

Situated in a transit‑accessible location, the property offers residents convenient access to TTC subway, bus and GO Transit services, as well as nearby retail, parks and community amenities.

Starlight Demonstrates Momentum Across Infill Rental Projects in Ontario

The Donvale Commons project is one of several infill rental developments currently underway or recently completed by Starlight across Ontario. Recent housing completions include The Shoreview in Barrie and Ledbury Park Towns in Toronto, with 557 The West Mall in Etobicoke also under construction. Together, these projects reflect Starlight's ongoing approach to delivering new purpose‑built rental housing through infill development in established communities.

Upon completion, Donvale Commons will contribute meaningfully to Toronto's rental housing supply, within Starlight's broader development pipeline positioned to deliver thousands of new purpose‑built rental suites over the coming decade.

About Starlight Investments

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 70,000 multi-residential suites and over seven million square feet of commercial property space with CAD $30 billion AUM, Starlight offers a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies. Starlight's guiding mission is to balance its tenure with visionary curiosity to create positive impact for investors and communities alike. At Starlight, we invest with impact.

Learn more at www.starlightinvest.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Starlight Investments

Gwen McGuire, Director, Communications, [email protected]