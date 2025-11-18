Starlight Investments Announces the Completion of New Rental Community in North Vancouver, British Columbia

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Starlight Investments ("Starlight"), Canada's leading developer of multi-family residential properties, is pleased to announce the completion of The Lively, a new purpose-built rental housing community in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Lively brings 40 new rental homes to the North Shore's Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood through a unique mix of apartments and townhomes, featuring a variety of contemporary studio and three-bedroom suite layouts which integrate modern designs suitable for both individuals and families.

Starlight Investments is Creating More Rental Housing Options

With a development pipeline set to introduce thousands of high-quality rental suites, this infill development is part of Starlight's comprehensive housing creation strategy. As one of Canada's most active developers of purpose-built rental housing, The Lively is exemplary of Starlight's commitment to expanding the availability of high-quality rental homes across Canada.

"We are pleased to complete our first purpose-built rental development in this vibrant, growing neighbourhood in North Vancouver," said David Woo, Vice President of Development for Western Canada, Starlight Investments. "The Lively reinforces our commitment to building sustainable, inclusive rental communities that provide long-term quality of life to residents."

Residents of The Lively will experience a keyless entry, stainless steel appliances, in-suite laundry, LED lighting, smart home thermostats, private balconies and access to a rooftop terrace offering stunning views of the Burrard Inlet and Downtown Vancouver. Located adjacent to Victoria Park, this complete community offers residents exceptional walkability to Lonsdale Avenue's shops, cafes, restaurants and services, as well as access to schools, hospitals, public transit, major highways and the SeaBus terminal connecting directly to Downtown Vancouver.

"Starlight is dedicated to providing much-needed rental housing for individuals and families across British Columbia," said Howard Paskowitz, Vice President, Development and Public Affairs, Starlight Investments. "We are proud to be part of the solution to the province's housing needs, delivering new high-quality rental options in the region."

"The completion of The Lively marks an important step in expanding our city's housing supply by providing more rental options in our growing community," said City of North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan. "I'm especially pleased that four of these homes are dedicated below-market rentals for seniors, allowing them to live and thrive in our community thanks to the partnership between Starlight Investments, Hollyburn Community Services Society, and the City of North Vancouver."

Starlight's Development Pipeline Will Deliver Thousands of Rental Homes

As Canada's leader of transformational purpose-built rental housing communities, Starlight is dedicated to ensuring the longevity of its existing residences and increasing the availability of quality rental housing across the region. Starlight has a development pipeline positioned to deliver thousands of rental suites to markets across Canada over the next decade.

Learn more about The Lively: https://thelivelyresidences.com/

About Starlight Investments

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 70,000 multi-residential suites and over 7 million square feet of commercial property space with CAD $30 billion AUM, Starlight offers a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies. Starlight's guiding mission is to balance its tenure with visionary curiosity to create positive impact for investors and communities alike. At Starlight, we invest with impact.

Learn more at www.starlightinvest.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Starlight Investments

Gwen McGuire, Director, Communications, [email protected]