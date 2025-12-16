Starlight Investments Achieves Strong Results in 2025 Principles for Responsible Investment Assessment

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Starlight Investments ("Starlight") is proud to announce exceptional performance in the 2025 Principles for Responsible Investment ("PRI") Assessment, earning above-peer scores across all evaluated modules. These results underscore Starlight's continued leadership in responsible investment practices and its commitment to integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles across its real estate platform.

PRI is the world's leading framework for evaluating and supporting the integration of ESG factors into investment and ownership practices. With more than 5,300 signatories representing approximately US$128 trillion in assets under management, the PRI Assessment provides a globally recognized benchmark for investors seeking transparency, governance strength, and long-term value creation.

In the 2025 Assessment, Starlight achieved four stars in the Policy, Governance and Strategy module with a score of 86 compared with a peer median of 66. The company also earned four stars in Real Estate with a score of 81, above the peer median of 72, and five stars in Confidence Building Measures with a score of 92, compared with a peer median of 80. These results reflect Starlight's strong governance frameworks, strategic alignment with sustainability objectives, and consistent ESG integration across its real estate operations.

"At Starlight, we remain dedicated to advancing responsible investment practices across our entire business," said Marlee Kohn, Vice President, ESG, Starlight Investments. "The PRI Assessment provides a comprehensive review of our governance frameworks, ESG integration, and transparency practices. Our results reflect the strength of our approach and our continued focus on driving long-term value for our stakeholders."

Participating in the PRI Assessment offers a robust framework for evaluating the effectiveness of ESG practices and the resilience of investment strategies amid evolving regulatory and market expectations. The 2025 reporting cycle saw record engagement from signatories, with 98% of mandatory reports completed and a high rate of voluntary participation.

Starlight continues to strengthen its ESG governance through enhanced transparency, risk management, and reporting practices. As part of this commitment, Starlight has adopted the Canadian Sustainability Disclosure Standards (CSDS), the new IFRS-aligned sustainability disclosure framework expected to become mandatory in the coming years. As a first mover, Starlight has already aligned its published reporting to the CSDS framework, positioning the organization ahead of regulatory requirements and supporting the delivery of high-quality, decision-useful disclosure aligned with global standards.

Starlight's strong performance in the 2025 PRI Assessment reinforces the company's ongoing leadership in sustainable real estate investing and its dedication to responsible stewardship on behalf of investors, tenants, residents, and communities.

For more information on Starlight's sustainability program, go to: 2024 Sustainability Report

About Starlight Investments

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 70,000 multi-residential suites and over 7 million square feet of commercial property space with CAD $30 billion AUM, Starlight offers a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies. Starlight's guiding mission is to balance its tenure with visionary curiosity to create positive impact for investors and communities alike. At Starlight, we invest with impact.

Learn more at www.starlightinvest.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Starlight Investments

Contact, Gwen McGuire, Director, Communications, [email protected]