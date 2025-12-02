Starbucks Canada Supports Breakfast Club of Canada Through Holiday Hunger Campaign

Throughout the holiday season, Starbucks will donate two school meals for every Grilled Cheese on Sourdough purchased across Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Starbucks Canada is joining forces with Breakfast Club of Canada this holiday season to fight hunger nationwide. Starbucks has pledged to donate two school meals for every Grilled Cheese on Sourdough sold in company operated coffeehouses between December 2, 2025 and January 5, 2026.

Over 23,000 coffeehouses in more than 30 Starbucks markets around the world are participating in the hunger relief campaign with a goal of donating up to 12 million meals to children facing hunger globally.

"No child in Canada should ever have to start their day hungry," said Lori Digulla, general manager, Starbucks Canada. "Our role as a community coffeehouse is about more than what we serve - it's about showing up for the neighbourhoods we're part of. By working with organizations like Breakfast Club of Canada, we can help strengthen school nutrition programs that support children every single day. When Canadians choose a grilled cheese this season, they're also choosing to make a meaningful difference for kids in their own communities."

Starbucks partnership with Breakfast Club of Canada builds on its long-term commitment to reducing hunger and improving food security in Canadian communities. Through initiatives including Starbucks FoodShare and the Starbucks Capacity Grants, the company donates unsold food to local food rescue organizations nationwide and supports investments in food recovery infrastructure and community-led solutions to address long-term food insecurity. As the community coffeehouse, Starbucks is committed to bringing partners, customers, and local organizations together across Canada to help ensure that more children start their school day nourished and ready to learn.

"We are thankful for Starbucks' support," said Tommy Kulczyk, President and Chief Executive Officer at Breakfast Club of Canada. "Contributions like this help us ensure that more children across the country have access to a nutritious breakfast and a positive start to their day."

Starbucks has pledged to donate the value of two school meals* to support programs that feed kids around the world through the World Food Programme (WFP) – the global organization part of the United Nations that will distribute meals to international markets through their global school meals program - and in Canada through Breakfast Club of Canada. WFP is the world's largest provider of school meals, reaching more than 20 million children in countries every year. In the classroom, school meals provide children with essential nutrition to stay healthy and focus on their lessons. Outside of the classroom, school meal programs lift children, families and entire communities out of extreme poverty by providing a market for farmers' produce and creating jobs.

*For every Crispy Grilled Cheese on Sourdough purchased between December 2, 2025 and January 5, 2026, in participating stores in the U.S. and Canada, Starbucks will donate $0.50 to World Food Program USA (www.wfpusa.org/starbucks). This donation will be used to support WFP school meal programs globally and in Canada through Breakfast Club of Canada (www.breakfastclubcanada.org) up to 12 million meals with a minimum donation of $500,000 and a maximum donation of $3m globally ($1.75m U.S. and Canada).

About Starbucks Coffee Company Canada:

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with coffeehouses across Canada and thousands of Canadian partners, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the country. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our coffeehouses or online at www.starbucks.ca.

About Breakfast Club of Canada

For 30 years, Breakfast Club of Canada has been working with partners from all sectors to help children access a nutritious breakfast and reach their full potential. Accredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance and recognized for its promotion of local food products, the Club helps reach children in every province and territory across the country. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

