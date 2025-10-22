Starbucks Canada and Second Harvest Partner to Fight Food Insecurity Nationwide

Starbucks Canada has announced over $500,000 in grants for hunger relief charities and non-profits across the country

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Starbucks Canada announced today the launch of the Starbucks Capacity Grants, a new community-focused initiative in partnership with Second Harvest, the largest food rescue organization in Canada. More than $500,000 in grants have been distributed to 87 local charities and food rescue agencies across the country to directly help support the expansion of the Starbucks FoodShare program, making it one of the most expansive corporate food rescue programs in Canada.

Investing in Food Security and Waste Reduction

The new Starbucks Capacity Grants will help provide critical funding to Second Harvest partner agencies that are tied directly to company-operated coffeehouses supporting the Starbucks FoodShare program. Recognizing the role that local community agencies play in alleviating food insecurity, these grants will help enhance infrastructure, strengthen services and expand their ability to rescue and distribute more food.

Since its launch in 2019, the Starbucks FoodShare program has rescued 5.8 million meals, diverted 21.7 million kilograms of greenhouse gases, and donated food with an estimated value of $25.3m. By diverting unsold, ready-to-eat meals to local communities, the program helps reduce food waste and its environmental impact while providing food to Canadians facing food insecurity.

"At Starbucks Canada, we are deeply committed to supporting the communities we serve," said Lori Digulla, senior vice president and general manager, Starbucks Canada. "Through the Starbucks Capacity Grants, we're proud to strengthen our partnership with Second Harvest and expand the reach of our FoodShare program with coffeehouses across the country. Together, we are making a meaningful impact by reducing food waste and helping to ensure more Canadians have access to nourishing meals."

Helping More Canadians Access Nutritious Food

With food insecurity on the rise - particularly among children, where one in three lives in a food-insecure household in Canada - initiatives like the Starbucks FoodShare program are more essential than ever. Through this program, Starbucks partners with Second Harvest to connect company-operated coffeehouse with a local community service provider. Working alongside local food rescue agencies, the program helps combat food insecurity by donating surplus food daily, supporting communities.

"Starbucks Canada is making a powerful difference by providing critical support to the non-profit organizations that work tirelessly to feed people and strengthen communities. Their leadership in launching the Starbucks Capacity Grants program is a shining example of how corporate partners can help move the needle on hunger in meaningful ways," Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest said. "With these grants, Starbucks is investing in the financial resilience of local agencies that are essential to the health and wellbeing of people and communities across Canada. We're deeply grateful for their commitment and inspired by the impact we can achieve together."

The Starbucks Capacity Grants are already making a meaningful impact at the local level. By investing over CAD $500,000 in non-profits and charities across the country, Starbucks is helping to strengthen community organizations and build more resilient neighbourhoods. This support also advances the company's commitment to rescue unsold, ready-to-eat food from its company-operated coffeehouses – ensuring good food reaches those who need it most.

