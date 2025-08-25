STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CEO RETIREMENT

TSX: DIAM

SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") reports that Chair, President and CEO, Ewan Mason has notified the Star Diamond Board of his intention to retire on 20 November 2025 after 7 years on the Board and nearly 3 years as President and CEO.

Lisa Riley, Star Diamond Lead Director, said "Mr.Mason has led us through some difficult times and we wish him well in his retirement. The Board will, in due course, launch a search process for a replacement for Mr.Mason that will seek a candidate appropriate for our development stage."

