STAR BLANKET CREE NATION, TREATY 4 TERRITORY, SK, July 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Star Blanket Cree Nation opens a new state-of-the-art water treatment plant that will bring clean drinking water to the community for generations to come. Chief Michael Starr celebrated this milestone with Council, Elders, community members, representatives from the File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council, and representatives from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC).

Star Blanket Cree Nation Chief Michael Starr addresses the community, dignitaries, and media in attendance, during the grand opening ceremony of the community’s new, state-of-the-art water treatment plant. (CNW Group/Indigenous Services Canada) Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron joined leadership and members of the Star Blanket Cree Nation, to celebrate the grand opening of the community’s new water treatment plant. (CNW Group/Indigenous Services Canada)

The new plant brings a reliable water supply to all homes on reserve, as well as community buildings such as the band office, healthcare facility and early learning centre. The plant's advanced technology uses biological filtration and membrane treatment to clean the source water so community members can trust that the water coming out of their taps is safe. The project also included drilling a new raw water well, construction of a raw water line, rehabilitation of an existing raw water well and flushing of the water distribution system.

Construction of the plant started in January 2023, with support from ISC of over $10.5 million, which includes training for the water treatment operator over the next three years to ensure the drinking water can be kept safe and clean for all to use.

"The completion of our new water treatment plant is a crucial step towards honouring the inherent right to clean and safe drinking water. After years of living under a water advisory, this memorable moment in history represents a significant victory in our ongoing environmental justice and self-determination advocacy. We remain keen in our commitment to safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our people."

Chief Michael Starr

Star Blanket Cree Nation

"This critical piece of infrastructure will ensure access to clean drinking water for members of Star Blanket Cree Nation, serving their needs for years to come. This essential community project is a crucial step towards the Government of Canada's path to reconciliation, and we are happy to be part of this historic day."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

Star Blanket Cree Nation is home to approximately 300 residents and located about 90 km northeast of Regina, Saskatchewan .

