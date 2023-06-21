Star Alliance Los Angeles Lounge also won World's Best Airline Alliance Lounge Award for the seventh consecutive year

13 member airlines claim a total of 35 top honours, including Singapore Airlines as World's Best Airline 2023.

SINGAPORE, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Star Alliance has once again won the title of World's Best Airline Alliance at the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards this year. The Alliance's famed Los Angeles lounge has also maintained its position of World's Best Airline Alliance Lounge for the seventh year running. Star Alliance CEO Theo Panagiotoulias received the awards at a ceremony held at the Paris Air Show.

Star Alliance has once again won the title of World’s Best Airline Alliance at the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards this year. (CNW Group/Star Alliance)

Delighted at the win, Mr Panagiotoulias said: "Star Alliance offers a robust network and promises seamless journeys. We are very happy to learn that millions of flyers have recognised the exceptional value our alliance extends. With the skies getting busier, we welcome many more flyers to experience what Star Alliance and its 26 member airlines stand for."

Mr Panagiotoulias also congratulated the team and continued: "The resilience and hard work of every single employee of Star Alliance and its member airlines through a tough 2022 has paid off with this win. I receive this honour on their behalf, and encourage them to strive for more this year and beyond."

Star Alliance, which offers the widest network in the sky, is committed to enhancing the customer experience through a comprehensive strategy focusing on digitalising the journey, extending unparalleled loyalty benefits, and launching industry-first innovations such as the Intermodal Partnership model with the German rail network, Deutsche Bahn, and the HSBC Star Alliance Credit Card for the Australian market recently.

The Star Alliance Los Angeles Airport lounge is one of most highly rated airport lounges bagging several prestigious awards consistently. With an outdoor terrace that offers enviable views, the lounge is a visual delight by the day and a vibrant energetic space by the evening.

The Skytrax World Airline Awards are known as "the Oscars of the aviation industry", as they are decided through impartial international customer voting. This year, 20.23 million eligible entries were counted in a survey that ran from September 2022 to March 2023, representing passengers with over 100 nationalities. The survey was also provided in six major international languages.

Since its introduction in the award categories in 2005, the World's Best Airline Alliance award has witnessed multiple victories by Star Alliance.

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: "We congratulate Star Alliance on this fabulous double achievement in the World Airline Awards, receiving both the World's Best Airline Alliance, and for having the World's Best Airline Alliance Lounge. The Star Alliance lounge in the Tom Bradley International Terminal has long been a customer favourite having previously been recognised as an award-winning lounge."

In addition to the Alliance awards, 13 Star Alliance member airlines received 35 additional awards this year, including the coveted World's Best Airline award for Singapore Airlines. Other awards range from World's Cleanest Airline and World's Best Premium Economy Class to several best regional airline awards.

About Star Alliance

The Star Alliance network was established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, based on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition and seamless service. Since inception, it has offered the largest and most comprehensive airline network, with a focus on improving customer experience across the Alliance journey.

The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United.

Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers more than 16,000 daily flights to almost 1,200 airports in 186 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partners Juneyao Airlines and THAI Smile Airways.

Visit our website or connect with us on social media:

https://twitter.com/staralliance

https://www.facebook.com/staralliance

https://instagram.com/staralliance/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/staralliance

https://www.youtube.com/user/staralliancenetwork

SOURCE Star Alliance

For further information: Star Alliance Press Office, Tel: +49 69 96375 183, Email: [email protected]