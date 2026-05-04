New limited-edition, made-in-Canada treat available at Staples Canada raises funds for MAP, Canada's largest health equity research centre

RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Staples Canada today launched the "Even the Odds Care Cookie," a limited-edition treat available in stores across Canada, with proceeds supporting health equity programs in local communities. The Care Cookie is the latest expression of Staples Canada's multi-year Even the Odds partnership with MAP (St. Michael's Hospital), Canada's largest health equity research centre, offering Canadians a simple and meaningful way to make a difference.

Since launching Even the Odds in 2021, Staples Canada has raised more than $9 million for MAP's evidence-based health programs, helping to fund research and community initiatives that address the root causes of health inequity. The "Care Cookie" builds on that momentum, creating a new, tangible way for Canadians to give back every time they visit a Staples store.

"Health inequity touches far too many people across Canada, and through Even the Odds, Staples and our customers are helping to change that," said Adrian Lang, Chief People and Legal Officer, Staples Canada. "The Care Cookie turns a simple, everyday purchase into real impact--because when our customers choose to support this initiative, they're directly funding programs that improve lives and are making a meaningful difference in their communities."

A Cookie with a Cause

Baked in partnership with Cookie It Up, a Canadian bakery based in Aurora, Ontario, the Care Cookie was developed specifically to serve as a national fundraising vehicle for Even the Odds. Proceeds from every cookie sold support MAP's full suite of health equity programs -- including APPLE Schools, Navigator, Our Healthbox, and the Food Prescription Program -- which together serve tens of thousands of Canadians facing barriers to good health.

"We are so proud and grateful to partner with Staples Canada on this national program," said Dr. Stephen Hwang, MAP's director and the Canada Research Chair in Homelessness, Housing and Health. "Thanks to Even the Odds, MAP has been able to scale our evidence-backed programs to reach communities from coast to coast. This kind of impact never would have been possible without the incredible support of Staples associates, vendors and customers across the country."

MAP's programs are designed to address the conditions that make health inequity possible in the first place: food insecurity, lack of access to care, and under-resourced communities. Staples Canada's sustained investment in MAP through Even the Odds has helped fund the expansion of these programs to new provinces and communities. These equity-building initiatives include:

Navigator , an innovative solution to help people who are unhoused have a better recovery after hospitalization.

, an innovative solution to help people who are unhoused have a better recovery after hospitalization. APPLE Schools , an award-winning health promotion initiative to support a healthy start for children in underserved communities.

, an award-winning health promotion initiative to support a healthy start for children in underserved communities. Healthy Food Prescription , a landmark research trial to test a promising approach to food insecurity and chronic disease inequities: grocery store vouchers prescribed by physicians to low-income patients with diabetes.

, a landmark research trial to test a promising approach to food insecurity and chronic disease inequities: grocery store vouchers prescribed by physicians to low-income patients with diabetes. Our Healthbox, 'smart' vending machines that dispense free health supplies, HIV self-tests and essentials, such as warm socks and hygiene products, to people experiencing major barriers to healthcare.

How to Participate

Staples customers across Canada can support Even the Odds in three ways:

Buy a Care Cookie in-store at any Staples Canada location for $4.99, or online at staples.ca

at any Staples Canada location for $4.99, or online at staples.ca Make a donation at checkout at your local Staples store or online at staples.ca.

at your local Staples store or online at staples.ca. Become an ongoing supporter by donating directly online at staples.ca/eventheodds

The "Care Cookie" is available in stores while supplies last. Customers can make a direct donation in-store from May 3 through June 14. Staples Canada encourages customers to visit their local store to learn more about the Even the Odds campaign and MAP's impact across Canada, and/or through visiting staples.ca/eventheodds.

About MAP

MAP Centre for Urban Health Solutions is Canada's largest research centre focused on health equity and the social determinants of health. Internationally recognized for groundbreaking science and innovation, MAP develops and implements real-world, evidence-driven program and policy solutions that disrupt cycles of socioeconomic exclusion and poor health. For more than 25 years, MAP has partnered with communities and policy makers across the country to take on complex issues such as homelessness, unequal access to health care and medicine, and the lifelong effects of childhood poverty. MAP is based at St. Michael's Hospital, a site of Unity Health Toronto. For more information, visit maphealth.ca.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is a Canadian company headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, committed to helping parents, teachers, businesses, and entrepreneurs work smarter, learn more and grow every day. We deliver EASY, solution-focused experiences through a curated product offering, knowledgeable in-store associates, and seamless services. Our network includes close to 300 stores across Canada and staples.ca, printing and shipping services at Staples Print, and Staples Studio co-working spaces. We also have a group of dedicated B2B brands that support businesses of all sizes, including Staples Preferred, Staples Professional, Supreme Office Supplies and Furniture, Denis Office Supplies, and Monarch Office Supply Inc. We are committed to the communities we serve and are a proud partner of MAP through Even the Odds, a fundraising initiative that aims to eliminate critical gaps in health equity. For more information, visit staples.ca or engage with @StaplesCanada on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Staples Canada

Media Information: Staples Canada: Kathleen Stelmach, 647-222-6266, [email protected]; Golin for Staples Canada: Nick Eakins, 416-450-3091, [email protected]