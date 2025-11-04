Interac expands e-commerce capabilities in collaboration with Canadian financial institutions

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Interac Corp. (Interac) today announced that Staples Canada has come on board as the first national merchant for its new Canadian e-commerce payment solution, KONEK™. KONEK enables consumers to select their preferred payment option from their eligible financial institution accounts when making purchases online, giving them more choice, convenience and control in how they pay. It is delivered by Interac in collaboration with Canada's leading financial institutions. BMO, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank and TD Canada Trust customers will be the first to access this e-commerce solution.

Starting today*, staples.ca shoppers can choose from an expanded range of payment options at checkout, including chequing and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, or lines of credit through their participating financial institution. Direct payments from chequing, savings or line of credit accounts are powered by Interac Direct®, a new digital payments solution with a low cost of acceptance available exclusively on KONEK.

"KONEK offers Canadian consumers a secure, homegrown alternative to international e-commerce payments solutions," said Kris Zanuldin, Head, KONEK at Interac. "We're proud to give shoppers more choice in how they pay online – directly from their trusted participating financial institution accounts. Collaborating with Staples Canada to launch this solution is an exciting milestone, and we look forward to expanding availability in the months to come."

KONEK enables Staples Canada to deliver a streamlined and secure checkout experience on staples.ca. By reducing friction, helping to minimize fraud and lower cart abandonment, this integration supports Staples Canada's position as a leader in modern digital commerce.

"We're always looking for ways to make it easy for Canadians to shop staples.ca, and a seamless checkout experience is a big part of that," said Dan Farmer, Chief Digital Officer at Staples Canada. "This integration with KONEK brings that commitment to life, offering our customers a secure, convenient, made-in-Canada solution to online payments. We're excited to be the first national retailer to introduce this innovative option for Canadians."

The rollout of KONEK at Staples Canada is supported by Moneris Solutions Corporation ('Moneris'), the first commerce solutions provider in Canada to enable KONEK, for secure and frictionless transactions for both merchants and consumers.

__________________________________ *Staples.ca customers can make purchases through KONEK for delivery. Purchases made through KONEK for in-store pickup will be available soon.

"As a leader in Canadian commerce, Moneris is proud to be the first to bring KONEK to market, empowering businesses with a powerful new way to accept digital payments," said Mia Huntington, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Moneris. "Our role in facilitating seamless and secure transactions for customers like Staples Canada reinforces our leadership and deep commitment to delivering innovative, secure and flexible payments solutions that businesses need to thrive in the rapidly evolving Canadian commerce landscape."

For more information on KONEK and how it's shaping the future of Canadian digital commerce, visit KONEK.ca.

About Interac Corp.

Interac empowers Canadians to transact digitally with confidence by providing payment and value exchange services. In helping to develop the future of money movement in Canada, security is at the core of everything we do. We help keep Canadian customers safe and secure when transacting. With nearly 300 financial institutions connected to our network, Canadians choose Interac products over 20 million times a day on average to exchange money. Interac champions workplace culture, community, and corporate citizenship. We are proud to be one of Canada's leading and most trusted financial brands.

About KONEK

KONEK is the new way to pay online, offering Canadian shoppers a made-in-Canada e-commerce payment solution. Developed by Interac Corp., in collaboration with leading Canadian financial institutions, KONEK allows Canadians to pay directly from their chequing, savings, debit, credit, or line of credit accounts at participating financial institutions. Direct payments from chequing, savings, or line of credit accounts are powered by Interac Direct™, a new digital payments solution available exclusively through KONEK. This e-commerce payment solution gives customers more choice, convenience and control in how they pay.

For more information and to learn about KONEK visit www.konek.ca

About Interac Direct

Interac Direct enables online shopping at participating merchants with card-free payments from your chequing, savings, or line of credit accounts with your participating financial institution, giving you the freedom to choose how to pay.

For more information and to learn about Interac Direct visit www.interac.ca/payments/interac-direct

The KONEK payment solution is powered by Interac Corp. KONEK, the KONEK logo, Interac Direct and Interac are trademarks of Interac Corp.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. We are a Canadian company committed to helping parents, teachers, businesses, and entrepreneurs work smarter, learn more and grow every day. We deliver EASY, solution-focused experiences through a curated product offering, knowledgeable in-store associates, and seamless services. Our network includes 298 stores across Canada and staples.ca, printing and shipping services at Staples Print, and Staples Studio co-working spaces. We also have a group of dedicated B2B brands that support businesses of all sizes, including Staples Preferred, Staples Professional, Supreme Office Supplies and Furniture, Denis Office Supplies, Monarch Office Supply Inc, and Beatties. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, we are committed to the communities we serve and are a proud partner of MAP through Even The Odds, a fundraising and awareness initiative that aims to eliminate critical gaps in health equity. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with @StaplesCanada on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Moneris

Moneris is a leader in Canadian commerce. Processing one in three transactions across the country, we serve businesses of every size and industry. A trusted partner to businesses, Moneris offers innovative solutions for mobile, online and in-store commerce, as well as data-driven insights, value-added services and on-site support. Through these solutions, Moneris is powering commerce in Canada to help transform the way businesses grow and operate.

For more information, please visit moneris.com.

SOURCE Interac Corp.

For further information: Interac Corp., [email protected]; For further information: Staples Canada: Kathleen Stelmach, 905-737-1147 ext. 578, [email protected]