STAMPEDE DRILLING INC. PROVIDES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON UPFRONT CAPITAL FUNDING AND RIG MOBILIZATION FOR GREENLAND OPERATIONS

CALGARY, AB, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Furter to its press release of June 30, 2026, Stampede Drilling Inc. ("Stampede" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: SDI) is pleased to provide additional information on the upfront capital funding from Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) ("Greenland Energy") in support of its drilling program in East Greenland's Jameson Land Basin. The funding will be applied to capital upgrades to Stampede's rig in preparation for Arctic operations under the Corporation's committed term contract. The upfront capital funding is in an amount of USD$4,000,000. All other details and advisories contained in the prior release remain unchanged.

About Stampede Drilling Inc.

Stampede Drilling Inc. (TSXV: SDI) is an energy services company based in Calgary, Alberta, providing premier contract drilling services with a fleet of high-quality rigs and experienced field staff. Focused on safety, efficiency, and value, Stampede serves the oil and natural gas industry in Western Canada and emerging frontier regions. More information is available at www.stampededrilling.com.

SOURCE Stampede Drilling Inc.

For further information, please contact: Lyle Whitmarsh, President & CEO, Stampede Drilling Inc., [email protected]