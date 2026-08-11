STAMPEDE DRILLING INC. CONFIRMS IT HAS NO DRILLING RIG IN GREENLAND

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Stampede Drilling Inc. ("Stampede" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: SDI) confirms that its drilling rig which has been undergoing upgrades for potential deployment to Greenland in support of Greenland Energy Company's (NASDAQ: GLND) ("Greenland Energy") drilling program in the Jameson Land Basin remains in Canada and has not arrived in Greenland. Inaccurate information has appeared on various social media platforms.

Stampede further confirms that it will not be landing a drilling rig in Greenland unless Greenland Energy's drilling program receives all required regulatory consents and approvals of Greenlandic authorities.

About Stampede Drilling Inc.

Stampede Drilling Inc. (TSXV: SDI) is an energy services company based in Calgary, Alberta, providing premier contract drilling services with a fleet of high-quality rigs and experienced field staff. Focused on safety, efficiency, and value, Stampede serves the oil and natural gas industry in Western Canada and emerging frontier regions. More information is available at www.stampededrilling.com.

SOURCE Stampede Drilling Inc.

For further information, please contact: Lyle Whitmarsh, President & CEO, Stampede Drilling Inc., [email protected]