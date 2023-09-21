Stampede Drilling Inc. Announces New Credit Agreement

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Stampede Drilling Inc. ("Stampede" or the "Company") (TSXV: SDI) announced today that it has entered into a new $50 million credit agreement with HSBC Bank Canada and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (the "Credit Agreement"). Under the Credit Agreement, which has an initial term of three years, Stampede will have an available limit of $20 million under a non-revolving term loan (the "Term Loan Facility"), $15 million under a revolving credit facility (the "Syndicated Facility") and $15 million under an additional revolving credit facility (the "Operating Facility", and collectively with the Term Loan Facility and the Syndicated Facility, the "Credit Facilities").

The proceeds of the Term Loan Facility will be used to fund the repayment of Stampede's existing indebtedness under its current amended and restated facility letter dated April 19, 2022, as amended from time to time, with HSBC Bank Canada. The proceeds of the Syndicated Facility and Operating Facility will be used for the general corporate purposes of the Company.

The principal amount outstanding under the Credit Facilities shall be repaid on or before September 20, 2026 (or such later dates as to which the maturity dates of each Credit Facility may be extended from time to time in accordance with the terms of the Credit Agreement), at an annual interest rate determined in connection with the performance of the Company in respect to certain financial covenants. The Credit Agreement provides for customary positive and negative covenants, including limitations and permitted dealings in respect of debt, acquisitions, dispositions, distributions and capital expenditures.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information relates to future events or the Company's future performance. All information other than statements of historical fact is forward-looking information. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "contemplate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose", "might", "may", "will", "could", "should", "believe", "predict", and "forecast" are intended to identify forward-looking information.

This News Release contains forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the use of proceeds of the Credit Facilities; the annual interest rate applicable to the Credit Facilities; and the possible extension of the Credit Facilities in accordance with the terms of the Credit Agreement.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in respect thereof as at the date of this News Release regarding, among other things: that Stampede's businesses will continue to achieve sustainable financial results and that future results of operations will be consistent with past performance and management expectations in relation thereto; oil and gas industry exploration and development activity levels; prevailing commodity prices, interest rates, carbon prices, tax rates and exchange rates; future operating costs; and the availability of capital.

While Stampede believes the expectations and material factors and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information is reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that these expectations, factors and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or events could differ materially from the expectations of the Company expressed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: the condition of the global economy, including trade, inflation, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and other geopolitical risks; the condition of the crude oil and natural gas industry and related commodity prices; other commodity prices and the potential impact on the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, including levels of exploration and development activities; the impact of increasing competition; fluctuations in operating results; the ongoing significant volatility in world markets and the resulting impact on drilling and completions programs; foreign currency exchange rates; interest rates; labour and material shortages; cyber security risks; natural catastrophes; and certain other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's management's discussion and analysis and annual information form each dated March 16, 2023, for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's management's discussion and analysis dated July 27, 2023, and from time to time in Stampede's public disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

This list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Readers are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, forecasted, or projected. Statements, including forward-looking information, are made as of the date of this News Release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained in this News Release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information: Lyle Whitmarsh, President & Chief Executive Officer, Stampede Drilling Inc., Tel: (403) 984-5042