Stampede Drilling Announces Sale of Equipment

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - STAMPEDE DRILLING INC. (TSXV: SDI) ("Stampede" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the sale of certain drilling components (the "Equipment") from its A/C triple drilling rig (the "A/C Triple") previously acquired by Stampede in August, 2022 to a private company (the "Purchaser"), as initially announced on May 5, 2025.

The total purchase price was approximately $5.29 million, which included $5 million in cash and the transfer of certain drilling equipment of the Purchaser to Stampede, valued at $290,000. Stampede has retained nearly half of the key components from its A/C Triple, which are expected to be sold or integrated into the existing fleet.

Stampede's August 2022 acquisition was comprised of one A/C triple, five tele-doubles and other related assets. This sale of the Equipment represents approximately 25% of the total value of the August 2022 acquisition total purchase price.

The proceeds from the sale will be allocated to reduce the existing operating line, enabling us to pursue future strategic initiatives based on market conditions, such as potentially renewing our normal course issuer bid, funding capital expenditures to enhance rig marketability, and growth opportunities as market conditions improve.

Lyle Whitmarsh, President and CEO of Stampede, commented: "The completion of this transaction marks a significant milestone for Stampede, strengthening our debt position and enhancing our financial flexibility. We are pleased to have recaptured 25% of the total purchase price of our August 2022 acquisition, while retaining the majority of the assets. Since that purchase, market conditions have shifted notably, with declining oil prices, operator consolidation and reduced customer interest in committed long-term contracts for the A/C Triple. The A/C Triple would have required substantial capital to improve its marketability, but in the current environment, we chose to prioritize our balance sheet strength and flexibility, positioning ourselves for future market recovery."

The transaction was completed after satisfying all customary closing conditions outlined in the purchase agreement, including representations, warranties, covenants, and the Purchaser's successful completion of debt financing.

Stampede remains committed to efficient operational management and continues to evaluate strategic opportunities to optimize its asset portfolio and support long-term growth.

About Stampede Drilling Inc.

Stampede Drilling Inc. is a Calgary-based oil and gas service company specializing in drilling operations and equipment solutions within Western Canada's energy sector. The company is dedicated to providing safe, efficient, and innovative drilling services to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute forward-looking statements or forward looking information (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information relates to future events or the Corporation's future performance. All information other than statements of historical fact is forward-looking information. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "contemplate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose", "might", "may", "will", "could", "should", "believe", "predict", and "forecast" are intended to identify forward-looking information.

This News Release contains forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the allocation and use of the proceeds from the sale of the Equipment.

While Stampede believes the expectations and material factors and assumptions reflected in the forward looking information are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that these expectations, factors and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or events could differ materially from the expectations of the Corporation expressed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: the condition of the global economy, including international tariffs, trade, inflation, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and other geopolitical risks; the condition of the crude oil and natural gas industry and related commodity prices; other commodity prices and the potential impact on the Corporation and the industry in which the Corporation operates, including levels of exploration and development activities; and certain other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Stampede's public disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca.

This list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Readers are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, forecasted, or projected. Statements, including forward-looking information, are made as of the date of this News Release and the Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained in this News Release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

