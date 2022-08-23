Stampede Drilling Announces Closing of Previously Announced Rig Acquisition, Closing of $26.6 Million Equity Financing, and Provides a Market Update

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - STAMPEDE DRILLING INC. (TSXV: SDI) ("Stampede", or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce it has closed its acquisition of six drilling rigs and related assets (the "Acquisition") and its public offering of common shares (the "Offered Shares") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $26.6 million (the "Offering").

Pursuant to the Offering, Stampede issued 83,202,000 Offered Shares, including 5,077,000 Offered Shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the Agents (defined below). The Offering was conducted by a syndicate of agents led by Peters & Co. Limited (the "Lead Agent"), and included Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited, Lightyear Capital Inc. and Stifel FirstEnergy (collectively with the Lead Agent, the "Agents").

The Corporation has directed approximately $21.5 million of the proceeds of the Offering towards the purchase price of the Acquisition with the residual amount of proceeds expected to be used to partially fund capital upgrades on the purchased assets and other capital expenditures as determined by the Corporation.

Additionally, on August 9, Stampede entered into an amending agreement with HSBC Bank of Canada, which increased the total aggregate credit capacity available under its credit facility (the "Credit Facility") and term loan facility (the "Term Loan Facility") to a maximum of $32.5 million effective upon closing of the Offering and the Acquisition. Additional draws under Stampede's lending facilities will be used to fund capital upgrades on the assets purchased pursuant to the Acquisition.

Subject to the Corporation's expected investment of approximately $5 million (an anticipated investment of approximately $1 million per double rig) for required upgrades and recertification, Stampede anticipates that the two double rigs and three heavy double rigs purchased pursuant to the Acquisition will be working under short-term or long-term contracts by the end of 2022. The Corporation anticipates that the super spec triple rig will be ready for work in mid-2023 subsequent to an additional anticipated investment by the Corporation of approximately $5 million to upgrade, refurbish and recertify the super spec triple.

"We are excited to announce the completion of the Acquisition, which furthers our goal of being Canada's safest and most efficient drilling services provider," stated Lyle Whitmarsh, President and CEO of Stampede. "Furthermore, the completion of the Offering for the maximum gross proceeds and the amendment to our Credit Facility and Term Loan Facility provide additional financial flexibility that will allow us to respond to customer requests and capitalize on potential acquisition opportunities."

