Stamina Group and Gonez Media Announce Joint Content Studio Presented by BISHA Hotel Toronto, During the 50th Toronto International Film Festival

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Stamina Group Inc. (Stamina) and Gonez Media Inc. (GMI), two of Canada's leading independent media companies known for celebrating diversity, elevating Canadian talent, and amplifying underrepresented voices, announce the launch of their joint pop-up TIFF Content Studio, presented by and hosted at the BISHA, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Toronto—an official TIFF hospitality partner—from September 4-8, 2025.

The TIFF Content Studio transforms one of the luxury suites at the BISHA Hotel into a stylish, cutting edge media hub to spotlight talent, creators, and changemakers shaping the future of entertainment and culture—both in Canada and globally.

The activation unites the editorial reach of four powerhouse media brands: Now Toronto (formerly NOW Magazine), View the VIBE, Gent's Post, and the global podcast series, Gent's Talk—delivering a suite of interviews, red carpet coverage, portrait photography, social storytelling, and podcast tapings throughout the week.

"TIFF's 50th is more than a cinematic milestone—it's a cultural one," says Steven Branco, CEO/Chief Creative Officer of Stamina Group Inc. and Executive Producer of Gent's Talk. "This year also marks 15 years of View the VIBE, and since the early days, we've been capturing TIFF from the inside—bringing our audience the exclusive access, interviews, and behind-the-scenes storytelling they crave. We knew we had to go even bigger this year."

"TIFF's 50th anniversary is a landmark moment for Toronto and the global film industry, and the star power coming to the city this year makes it even more electric," adds Brandon Gonez, CEO of Gonez Media Inc., and publisher of Now Toronto. "For over four decades, Now Toronto has been the city's cultural heartbeat, and this year we're once again leading the charge."

As TIFF hits this significant milestone, Now Toronto will be on the ground delivering full festival coverage—on-the-scene reporting, red carpet interviews with major stars, and in-depth reviews of the most talked-about films. Catch every TIFF moment that matters at nowtoronto.com and across its social platforms @nowtoronto.

"TIFF's 50th anniversary is a landmark moment for film lovers, and we're excited to bring our readers behind the scenes of one of the world's most celebrated festivals," says Kerissa Wilson, Managing Editor of Now Toronto. "From red carpets to reviews, Now Toronto is your front-row seat to all the action."

View the VIBE, Gent's Post, and Gent's Talk are poised to do the same—spotted at red carpets, premieres, private dinners, and afterparties. The team will be dining and partying alongside the stars, and capturing it all across digital-first platforms with bold visuals, real-time updates, and elevated interviews.

"TIFF is a moment when the world turns its gaze to Toronto—and we're ready to meet it with a lens that's honest, elevated, and unapologetically local," says Samir Mourani, Host and Producer of Gent's Talk podcast series and Editor of Gent's Post. "Whether it's deep conversations with breakout stars or capturing the energy at the city's most exclusive events, our coverage this year is about amplifying the stories that make TIFF unforgettable—for the culture, and from the culture."

"Together with Stamina Group, our TIFF Content Studio pop-up at BISHA Hotel Toronto will be the place where the magic happens," says Gonez. "Where global stars and rising talent sit down to share their stories. Now Toronto and View the VIBE are not just covering TIFF—we're defining it."

"We've always focused on curating experiences that resonate beyond the screen," adds Branco. "With Gent's Talk episodes, View the VIBE fashion editorials, insider exclusives, and daily dispatches across all our brands, delivering TIFF through a uniquely Toronto lens."

Together, their combined platforms and efforts is projected to reach over 15 million Canadians monthly across web, social, podcast, broadcast, and in-flight channels.

Leading the TIFF Content Studio's portrait photography is acclaimed, legally color-blind fashion and celebrity photographer James Nicholas "Nick" Merzetti , capturing editorial-grade visuals to be distributed across the media platforms.

The teams will be everywhere TIFF is happening—from carpets to cast parties. Plus, Branco will appear on multiple TV segments, offering expert commentary and behind-the-scenes insights.

About Gonez Media (GMI)

Gonez Media (GMI), founded by award-winning journalist Brandon Gonez, is helping shape the future of Canadian media for a new generation. Since launching in 2020, GMI has grown into one of the country's fastest-growing media companies, reaching millions across platforms through storytelling that blends news, entertainment, and culture. Its portfolio includes The Brandon Gonez Show—Canada's leading online news-entertainment program—Now Toronto, a digital destination for local news and culture, and a slate of original digital-first series. With a mission rooted in community, culture, and conversation, GMI amplifies diverse voices and creates engaging experiences that reflect today's audiences. Positioned for national growth, GMI continues to build an inclusive and innovative media brand that resonates across Canada.

For more, visit gonezmedia.com or @gonezmedia on Instagram.

About Now Toronto

Owned and operated by Gonez Media (GMI), Now Toronto (formerly known as Now Magazine) has been a defining voice in the city's cultural and social landscape since 1981. Originally launched as an alternative weekly, Now Toronto has transformed into one of Canada's most influential digital-first publications. Today, it leads Toronto's online media scene with cutting-edge coverage of news, politics, arts, entertainment, lifestyle, and local events. Known for championing progressive voices and shaping the conversations that matter most, Now Toronto reaches a massive and engaged audience every month, connecting communities across the city and beyond.

For more, visit nowtoronto.com or @NowToronto on TikTok.

About Stamina Group Inc.

Stamina Group Inc., founded by award winning multihyphenate creative Steven Branco, is an independent media and creative production company behind some of Canada's most culturally relevant lifestyle publications and content platforms. With a focus on storytelling that reflects real life and elevates diverse voices, Stamina Group produces dynamic digital, video, and experiential content across fashion, food, culture, travel, wellness, and men's lifestyle. The company also operates a full-service branded content and creative studio, offering production, editorial, and design services for national and international brands.

For more, visit havestamina.com or @stamina.group on Instagram.

About View the VIBE

In its 15th year, established in 2010, View the VIBE is one of Toronto's leading digital lifestyle publications, spotlighting the city's vibrant food, hospitality, and cultural scenes. Known for its bold tone and insider access, View the VIBE curates daily editorial content, interviews, video features, and social media storytelling that capture the pulse of urban life. The brand is committed to championing local talent, amplifying diverse perspectives, and showcasing the best of Canadian lifestyle, from restaurant openings to cultural moments and beyond.

For more, visit viewthevibe.com or @viewthevibe on Instagram or @ viewthevibe.com on TikTok.

About Gent's Post

Gent's Post is Canada's modern men's lifestyle publication for the next generation of thinkers, creators, and culture shifters. With editorial pillars spanning fashion, fitness, tech, grooming, food, and entrepreneurship, Gent's Post is where aspirational meets attainable. Boldly Canadian and unapologetically stylish, the publication offers everything from sharp interviews and trend forecasts to product spotlights and long-form reads—all through a lens of authenticity, intention, and inclusivity.

For more, visit gentspost.com or @gentspost on Instagram.

About Gent's Talk Podcast

Gent's Talk is a boundary-pushing Canadian podcast that brings together trailblazers, tastemakers, and thought leaders for unfiltered conversations on modern masculinity, culture, success, mental health, and everything in between. Produced by Stamina Group and hosted by Samir Mourani, the show has gained a loyal following for its honest tone, bold guest lineup, and high-quality video production amassing over 3M downloads to date. With 12 seasons to date, Gent's Talk is available on all major podcast platforms, social media, and streaming onboard all Air Canada flights, with WestJet recently added and more airline partners coming soon. From athletes and actors to entrepreneurs and cultural icons, Gent's Talk has become the platform where gents dive into real talk. Unfiltered.

For more, visit gentstalkpodcast.com or @gentstalkpod on Instagram or Tiktok or search for Gent's Talk on all podcast platforms and Youtube.

About BISHA Hotel

BISHA Hotel and Residences is the combined vision of the principals of two multi-award-winning firms, INK Entertainment and real estate developers, Lifetime Developments. BISHA Hotel Toronto, a distinguished member of The Luxury Collection, defines urban sophistication in the heart of the Entertainment District. This boutique luxury hotel offers an immersive experience with 96 exquisitely designed rooms, including exclusive Kravitz Design suites. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame breathtaking skyline views, creating an atmosphere of refined indulgence. Culinary excellence awaits at KŌST, a rooftop oasis, and Akira Back, where Japanese-Korean fusion meets artistry. With a rooftop infinity pool, a sleek cocktail lounge, and personalized service, Bisha is Toronto's premier destination for luxury, culture, and style.

For more, visit bishatoronto.com or @bishatoronto/ on Instagram.

