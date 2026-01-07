Stagevision Announces Leadership Transition: Jason Grouette Named Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Stagevision, a leading provider of audiovisual production and simultaneous interpretation services for corporate events across Canada, announced today that Jason Grouette has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Current CEO Scott Tomlinson will transition to the role of Vice Chairman, where he will continue to provide strategic guidance to the company.

Grouette brings over 20 years of leadership experience from 3M, where he led multiple business units exceeding $100 million in revenue. Most recently, he served as Vice President of the Personal Safety Division for USA and Canada, leading 3M's N95 response during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2022, Jason has served as an Operating Partner with Banyan Capital Partners, Stagevision's private equity partner.

"I'm excited to step into this role and work with the talented team at Stagevision," said Grouette. "The company has built a strong foundation in the Canadian events industry. My focus will be on growing our core business, expanding our footprint, and positioning Stagevision for long-term success."

Since joining Stagevision in 2021, Tomlinson spearheaded significant growth that earned the company recognition on Canada's Top Growing Companies list in 2025. Under his leadership, Stagevision strengthened its market position as a top-tier provider of audiovisual and interpretation services, expanded service capabilities, and built a reputation for quality execution across production, venue services, and simultaneous interpretation.

"This is the right time for this transition," said Tomlinson. "Jason brings the leadership experience and strategic vision to take Stagevision to the next level. I'm proud of what we've accomplished over the past few years, and I look forward to supporting the company's continued growth in my new role as Vice Chairman."

The leadership transition is effective January 7, 2026. Grouette will be based at Stagevision's Mississauga headquarters.

About Stagevision

Stagevision is the largest Canadian-owned and operated audiovisual and event production company, specializing in corporate meetings, conferences, and brand experience events. For over 40 years, Stagevision has been bringing event visions to life with immersive experiences, seamless execution, and impactful storytelling--powered by cutting-edge technology, bold creativity, and proven reliability. Learn more at www.stagevision.com.

About Banyan Capital Partners

Founded in 1998, Banyan Capital Partners is a Canadian-based middle-market private equity firm with an established track record of success in providing full or partial liquidity to founders, families and entrepreneurs while helping them take their business to the next level. For more information, please visit www.banyancapitalpartners.com.

About Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group

An affiliate since 2008, Banyan is part of the Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd., a multi-boutique asset management firm responsible for the management of over $167 billion in assets through its affiliated investment managers on behalf of institutional, private and retail clients. CC&L Financial Group is one of Canada's largest privately owned asset managers. For more information, please visit www.cclgroup.com.

