Staffing for Canada Week Celebrates the Industry that Annually Leads Two Million Job Seekers to Work

"Last year our members, which include established recruiting, executive search and staffing service firms, placed more than 600,000 candidates and generated approximately 80 per cent of the staffing industry's overall revenue in Canada," says Mary McIninch, Executive Director, ACSESS. "ACSESS members place 'just in time' candidates of all career levels in temporary to full-time positions, which are a strategic fit for the client's business and the job seeker's needs. Flexible workforce solutions help startups to enterprise firms address unexpected business growth, assess fit before hiring, access scarce skill-sets, fill long-term or unanticipated absences or meet special project/seasonal needs."

ACSESS works with its members to reinforce best practices, ethical standards and workplace safety through professional development, a members' code of ethics, safety group, a thorough certification program and other initiatives. It also advocates for balanced legislation and keeps members on top of changes to protect the mutual interests of their organization, clients and candidates.

First introduced in Edmonton in 1980 as "National Temporaries Week", this annual opportunity to celebrate the contributions of the millions of individuals employed by staffing firms was quickly adopted across Canada and in the US. During this special week now known as "Staffing for Canada Week", staffing firms honour the growing number of associates and candidates with whom they work on a daily basis.

The celebration is endorsed by local dignitaries and Canada's political leaders – from provincial premiers to our Prime Minister, for the staffing industry's key role in our economy.

Join us in celebrating this special week by giving thanks to all industry employees!

About ACSESS

As the national voice of the recruiting, employment and staffing services industry, the Association of Canadian Search, Employment & Staffing Services (ACSESS) leads Canada to work. ACSESS advances best practices and ethical standards for the $15 billion staffing industry through advocacy, government relations, professional development, certification, resources and research. Its members provide key services to businesses and offer a broad range of career coaching, planning and employment opportunities to employees. For more information, visit: www.acsess.org

SOURCE ACSESS - Association of Canadian Search, Employment and Staffing Services

For further information: Mary McIninch, BA. LLB. Executive Director, ACSESS, 905-826-6869 / 1-888-232-4962, [email protected]