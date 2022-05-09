StableView Asset Management Inc. and Colin Fisher, File No. 2020-40
Ontario Securities Commission
May 09, 2022, 16:42 ET
TORONTO, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Take notice that an attendance in the above named matter is scheduled to be heard on May 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
