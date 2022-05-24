STABLEVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. and COLIN FISHER, File No. 2020-40

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on May 25, 26, and 27, 2022 will not proceed as scheduled.

The hearing on the merits will continue on May 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]