STABLEVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. and COLIN FISHER, File No. 2020-40

TORONTO, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held today, the Tribunal issued an Order in the above named matter approving the Settlement Agreement reached between Staff of the Commission, Stableview Asset Management Inc., and Colin Fisher.



A copy of the Order dated June 24, 2022 and Settlement Agreement dated June 21, 2022, and Oral Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated June 24, 2022 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

