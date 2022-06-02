STABLEVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. and COLIN FISHER, File No. 2020-40

TORONTO, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on June 3, 6 and 7, 2022 will not proceed as scheduled.

The hearing on the merits will continue on June 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

