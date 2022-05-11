StableView Asset Management Inc. and Colin Fisher, File No. 2020-40

News provided by

Ontario Securities Commission

May 11, 2022, 13:51 ET

TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above named matter. 

A copy of the Order dated May 11, 2022 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca 

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

Organization Profile

Ontario Securities Commission