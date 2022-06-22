StableView Asset Management Inc. and Colin Fisher, File No. 2020-40
TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Take notice that the merits hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on July 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, and 25, 2022 will not proceed as scheduled.
