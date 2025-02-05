St. Luke's Medical Center Achieves GHA Accreditation for Medical Travel Services

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- St. Luke's Medical Center has achieved another significant milestone, becoming the first and only hospital in the Philippines to receive accreditation from the esteemed Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA). This outstanding accomplishment underscores the hospital's steadfast commitment to providing world-class healthcare services to both local and international patients.

The GHA accreditation serves as a global benchmark for healthcare institutions serving medical travelers, emphasizing quality, safety, patient-centered services, and seamless care coordination. With this recognition, St. Luke's Medical Center has solidified its position as a leader in medical care, demonstrating its ability to meet and exceed international standards.

The hospital's Medical Travel Program achieved an impressive overall score, with 95% of the standards evaluated in "Full Compliance." This reflects St. Luke's dedication to offering an exceptional experience for medical travelers.

This latest accolade adds to an impressive list of achievements for St. Luke's Medical Center, which has consistently set the gold standard for healthcare in the Philippines. The hospital was the first in the country to be accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), a global authority in healthcare quality and safety. Additionally, the Department of Tourism has recognized St. Luke's as the leading facility for medical tourism in the Philippines, highlighting its pivotal role in attracting international patients seeking world-class care.

With the GHA accreditation, St. Luke's Medical Center has further cemented its reputation as a premier healthcare institution that delivers unparalleled excellence, whether for local or international patients. This achievement not only underscores its commitment to innovation and patient-centered care but also positions the hospital as a global leader in medical travel and healthcare services.

"We are honored to receive GHA Accreditation," said Dennis P. Serrano MD, President and Chief Executive Officer at St. Luke's Medical Center. "This recognition reflects our relentless dedication to patient safety, trust, and providing an outstanding international patient experience. The accreditation process with Global Healthcare Accreditation has been an incredibly enriching and educational experience. We are proud to achieve this important milestone and look forward to continuing our partnership with GHA to further strengthen our position as a premier destination for international patients."

As the pioneer in global healthcare accreditation in the country, St. Luke's continues to set higher standards for the Philippine healthcare industry, delivering transformative and compassionate care for patients from all over the world.

Renée-Marie Stephano, Chief Executive Officer of Global Healthcare Accreditation, praised the achievement: "GHA congratulates St. Luke's Medical Center on this outstanding milestone. Achieving GHA Accreditation demonstrates St. Luke's leadership in medical travel and its unwavering focus on meeting the unique needs of international patients. GHA Accreditation offers a mark of distinction that elevates your hospital's brand and strengthens its global reputation. Hospitals that achieve GHA Accreditation join an elite network of healthcare organizations recognized for excellence in serving international patients. This achievement underscores St. Luke's standing as a trusted global healthcare provider and highlights the Philippines as a destination for high-quality, patient-centered care."

To amplify the impact of GHA accreditation, healthcare organizations gain access to post-accreditation marketing initiatives designed to enhance visibility and attract more international patients. These include consumer awareness campaigns, global press release in multiple languages, features in Medical Tourism Magazine, social media promotion, and the opportunity to showcase their services through GHA-hosted webinars.

