Global Healthcare Accreditation Certifies Médico Express, Marking a Milestone for Dominican Republic's Health Tourism Industry

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- Médico Express becomes the first healthcare center in the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean to receive the Certification for Excellence in Medical Travel Patient Experience, awarded by Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA).

This unprecedented milestone reinforces the country's position as a priority destination for health and wellness tourism, ensuring medical care that meets the highest standards of quality, safety, innovation, and patient-centered experience.

The GHA Certification for Excellence in Medical Travel Patient Experience is based on a specialized set of standards designed to help hospitals and outpatient centers improve patient satisfaction while implementing sustainable and competitive business practices. The certification validates that the international department and services at Médico Express meet rigorous operational and administrative standards, including patient safety protocols, cultural competence, communication, and transparency.

Dr. Alejandro Cambiaso, Executive President of Médico Express, emphasized the importance of this achievement:

"This certification reaffirms our commitment to excellence, innovation, and international best practices. With this step, we strengthen confidence in health and wellness tourism in the Dominican Republic, offering local and international patients access to world-class medical services in a safe and competitive environment."

Medical and wellness tourism has become a strategic pillar of the Dominican economy, attracting foreign investment, generating jobs, facilitating knowledge transfer, and promoting the internationalization and growth of the healthcare sector. According to the Medical Tourism Index (MTI), the Dominican Republic ranks 19th worldwide, second in Latin America, and first in the Caribbean for health tourism.

The country is also emerging as an attractive destination for retirement tourism, offering specialized medical services, cutting-edge technology, high-quality infrastructure, and a paradisiacal setting with an ideal climate for expatriates and retirees seeking accessible and reliable healthcare.

Renée-Marie Stephano, CEO of Global Healthcare Accreditation, congratulated Médico Express on this accomplishment:

"GHA's Certification for Excellence in Medical Travel Patient Experience is a seal of excellence that strengthens a healthcare provider's reputation in the global medical tourism industry. It has become a strategic asset for organizations seeking to enhance their international credibility and stand out in an increasingly competitive global market. With this recognition, Médico Express demonstrates its leadership and commitment to international standards that ensure a safe and high-quality medical experience."

Ms. Stephano went on to note: "We are especially proud to recognize Médico Express with the Certified with Distinction designation—an achievement that reflects not only their high level of compliance with GHA standards, but also the dedication of Dr. Cambiaso and the entire leadership team to cultivating a true culture of care. Their success was supported by a strong foundation built through GHA's standards preparation training and the certification of their staff through our Certified Medical Travel Professional (CMTP) program, which ensured alignment across all levels of the organization."

Médico Express is an outpatient healthcare center that integrates next-generation technology, artificial intelligence, and care models grounded in innovation and international best practices. It features a modern international department specialized in managing foreign and expatriate patients, with access to international and travel insurance, ensuring agile and personalized processes. The center offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, including urgent care and outpatient surgery, ophthalmology and gastroenterology units, consultations across more than 40 medical specialties, advanced imaging and clinical laboratory services, dentistry, preventive health, vaccinations, telemedicine, and academic training programs.

Médico Express has the highest number of Certified Medical Travel Professionals in the world, is the only Fitwel-certified center in Latin America, and is a pioneer in Central America and the Caribbean in adopting the Better global platform developed by the Medical Tourism Association (MTA). With the GHA Certification for Excellence in Medical Travel Patient Experience, Médico Express not only strengthens its leadership in innovation and quality but also advances the Dominican Republic's positioning as a trusted and competitive destination for health tourism.

