ST Engineering iDirect Powers Verizon Frontline's Infrastructure Upgrade for Emergency Communications

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a leader in satellite communications, today announced its continued partnership with Verizon Frontline to enhance its emergency response capabilities through a significant infrastructure upgrade.

Verizon is upgrading its network to ST Engineering iDirect's Intuition infrastructure, featuring DCR/DBR, a virtualized, cloud-native hub architecture. This modernization reduces Verizon's physical footprint at the teleport and once fully implemented, will enable faster deployment of mission-critical resources while ensuring uninterrupted services during emergencies such as hurricanes, wildfires, and other natural disasters.

"The modernization of our network with the Intuition infrastructure underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting first responders and communities," said Stuart Burson, Director of Satellite Solutions at Verizon. "This investment ensures we're always ready to deliver resilient, innovative connectivity solutions precisely when they're needed most."

"With the Intuition upgrade, we are enabling Verizon to respond faster and operate more flexibly, aligning their capabilities with real-world disaster recovery needs," said Darren Ludington, Regional VP Americas at ST Engineering iDirect. "These advancements guarantee reliable communication tools for first responders, ensuring success in any emergency scenario."

The decade-long partnership between ST Engineering iDirect and Verizon Frontline reflects a shared commitment to innovation and equipping first responders with the tools needed to protect communities.

