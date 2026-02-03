ST Engineering iDirect and Verizon Frontline Partner on Public Safety

Demonstrating Innovative Technologies Transforming Public Safety Operations

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, announced today its collaboration with Verizon Frontline to demonstrate advanced public safety solutions and emergency preparedness. Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and solutions built for first responders, will host an exclusive event for public safety officials in the Bay Area during the week of Feb. 2, ahead of the Super Bowl.

The event will highlight the innovative technologies transforming public safety operations, offering attendees a firsthand look at Verizon Frontline's state-of-the-art fleet of deployable assets powered, in part, by ST Engineering iDirect's satellite technology. It will feature asset tours, technology demonstrations, and a special ceremony recognizing state and local government agencies from the next two Super Bowl host cities. Verizon Frontline will showcase real-time situational monitoring, on-demand capacity, and a command center integrating video and audio feeds to help empower first responders with rapid, informed decision-making capabilities.

Verizon will showcase its advanced Frontline fleet to public safety officials, providing them the opportunity to explore its capabilities, including:

Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) platform, a cutting-edge vehicle equipped with private 5G Ultra-Wideband (UWB), mobile edge compute, and multiple backhaul options for seamless connectivity.





Satellite Picocell on Trailer (SPOT), a mobile solution supporting up to 400 users with satellite backhaul and Wi-Fi access.

"By integrating ST Engineering iDirect's satellite solutions, we're able to deliver reliable, resilient connectivity that first responders can count on in any situation," said Stuart Burson, Director of Satellite Solutions at Verizon. "This partnership is transforming public safety communications, setting a new standard for how we support those on the front lines."

"ST Engineering iDirect is honored to partner with Verizon Frontline to deliver high-performance satellite communications for mission-critical operations," said Darren Ludington, Regional VP Americas at ST Engineering iDirect. "This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to empowering first responders with the tools they need to protect and serve, even in the most challenging environments."

In 2025, Verizon began modernizing its satellite network by upgrading to ST Engineering iDirect's Intuition virtualized, cloud-native hub architecture. This modernization fundamentally transformed how satellite resources are managed, reducing the physical footprint at the teleport, simplifying operations, and enhancing performance. These advancements help enable faster deployment of mission-critical resources while ensuring uninterrupted services during emergencies and natural disasters.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net.

