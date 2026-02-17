ST Engineering iDirect Partners with G&S SatCom to Unify Satellite Network Operations and Service Management

Integrated capabilities empower ST Engineering iDirect customers to streamline operations and unlock next-generation service capabilities without disruption

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, today announced a strategic technology partnership with G&S SatCom to deliver a unified approach to network and service management, enabling customers to unlock new service capabilities across existing networks while maximizing the value of their current investments. As part of this partnership, ST Engineering iDirect will integrate the widely adopted G&S SatConnect® as a module within its next-generation ground system, Intuition.

This integration allows operators and service providers to centralize network and service management across multi-network, multi-platform, and multi-vendor environments, including third-party systems. A standardized API layer enables Intuition, alongside ST Engineering iDirect's other platforms, to interoperate with external OSS/BSS systems and third-party applications, simplifying integration and reducing operational complexity as services scale. Integration with ST Engineering iDirect's existing platforms will roll out throughout 2026, extending Intuition's single-pane-of-glass experience across all networks.

ST Engineering iDirect will leverage G&S SatConnect® to introduce a service management and OSS/BSS layer within Intuition, bridging network operations with service definition, delivery, and lifecycle management. Through a single interface, customers gain a unified operational and commercial platform for network and service management, enabling seamless network configuration, faster service rollouts, and scalable, differentiated satellite services.

The combined capabilities of Intuition's unified network and service management and G&S SatConnect® deliver measurable efficiency and cost benefits by standardizing workflows across network and service operations. This integration provides cross-platform observability and end-to-end operational control, enabling satellite operators and service providers to reduce migration risks, enhance customer experiences, and respond more quickly to changing market demands while minimizing the need for custom development and integration projects.

"With Intuition and G&S SatConnect®, our customers achieve end-to-end service orchestration with seamless integration between service and network layers," said Sridhar Kuppanna, CTO and SVP Engineering, ST Engineering iDirect. "This collaboration delivers the automation, scalability, and interoperability required to drive growth and meet evolving market demands."

"The partnership with ST Engineering iDirect removes barriers for satellite operators and service providers, streamlines workflows, and reduces operational complexity, allowing them to focus on business growth," said David Schmitz, CEO of G&S SatCom. "Operators and service providers can modernize their networks at their own pace, transition to next-generation capabilities with confidence, and maintain uninterrupted service while unlocking new commercial opportunities."

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net.

