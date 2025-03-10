ST Engineering iDirect Introduces Intuition Unbound, the First Consumption-Based Ground Segment Service

Service model accelerates service setup and time to revenue to support business growth

HERNDON, Va., March 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, today unveiled Intuition Unbound, the satellite industry's first ground segment implementation offered in a consumption-based model. With Intuition Unbound, ST Engineering iDirect is helping its customers reduce the cost of market entry and accelerate time to revenue while meeting the need for flexible, innovative ground solutions that secure a competitive advantage.

iDirect Intuition Unbound

Intuition Unbound will redefine how satellite operators and service providers approach ground segment technology, unlocking them from traditional infrastructure business models and driving the shift to consumption-focused solutions tailored to the operational demands of a fast-changing market. This will be pivotal in maintaining the agility required to thrive in today's competitive landscape.

Intuition Unbound, powered by the recently launched Intuition – a virtualized, cloud-based ground system – will offer Operations and Capabilities service options through a usage-based pricing structure that allows satellite operators to overcome barriers to technology adoption and prioritize their core business goals. By leveraging Intuition's advanced capabilities, it also reduces the risks and time to market, offering unmatched agility, cost efficiency and confidence for delivering new end-user services.

Service options include:

Unbound Operations: Offers optional plans to manage network configuration, monitoring and event response, ensuring performance and reliability.

Offers optional plans to manage network configuration, monitoring and event response, ensuring performance and reliability. Unbound Capabilities: Enables seamless scalability amid growing network demands through consumption-based deployment of ST Engineering iDirect's advanced technology.

Intuition Unbound also offers comprehensive lifecycle services, providing expertise from consultancy and project management to training and ongoing support and maintenance to ensure seamless and continuous service for operators at every stage.

Don Claussen, CEO at ST Engineering iDirect, said, "Intuition Unbound marks a significant milestone for both the satellite industry and the ground segment market. Through Intuition Unbound, we're taking the flexibility and scalability of Intuition, our virtualized, cloud-based ground system, to an entirely new level. Consumption-based models have proven transformative across industries, and we anticipate that Intuition Unbound will drive similar impact by expanding access to Intuition and empowering customers with a distinctive competitive advantage."

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net .

