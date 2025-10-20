ST Engineering iDirect Announces General Availability of Intuition Ground System

Cloud-native architecture and high-density baseband processing improves operational efficiency, performance and TCO

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, today announced the general availability of Intuition 1.1, its next-generation ground system. Built on cloud-native, multi-orbit architecture, this release introduces advanced capabilities designed to unify satellite operations, enhance adaptability and maximize efficiency.

The foundation of Intuition is its efficient, cloud-native architecture, which reduces compute resource requirements and is further enhanced by high-density processing savings with the XBB baseband solution. Together, these elements can reduce hardware requirements by up to 70%, significantly lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO). Its modular, microservices-based design enables seamless, low-risk deployments, including rapid feature upgrades with minimal operational disruption, while flexible cloud deployment options ensure scalability, efficiency and performance for any operational need.

"Our vision with Intuition is to redefine agility and intelligent operations across the satellite industry," said Sridhar Kuppanna, CTO and SVP of Engineering at ST Engineering iDirect. "With its cutting-edge architecture, robust APIs to facilitate analytics, and seamless readiness for 5G NTN, Intuition empowers customers to stay ahead in the rapidly changing connectivity landscape. Our agile development practice, and accelerated release delivery cycles will ensure that our customers have access to new capabilities and ongoing innovation to drive growth."

Intuition integrates ST Engineering iDirect's award-winning Mx-DMA® MRC return waveform technology with global bandwidth management and advanced mobility, enabling dynamic multi-orbit bandwidth pooling, automated resource allocation and a faster response to network demands. This combination dramatically enhances performance, reduces costs and optimizes resource allocation to support growing connectivity requirements. Additionally, satellite network resource orchestration APIs further empower operators with comprehensive control over ground and space assets, enabling them to fully leverage advancements in software-defined satellites.

Intuition, paired with ST Engineering iDirect's AI-powered analytics platform, drives advanced network optimization and operational performance. Designed for the future, Intuition enables seamless adoption of emerging 3GPP standards and sets the stage for 5G NTN roaming in upcoming releases. By deploying Intuition today, satellite operators can maximize their return on investment, support high-density growth and maintain readiness for the next wave of industry innovation.

