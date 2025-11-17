ST Engineering iDirect and Black Cat Systems Unveil Advanced Satcom Lab to Support Australian Defence Force

Highlighting the 450SDM multi-waveform, multi-orbit modem built for mission-critical communications

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications (SATCOM), and Black Cat Systems Pty Ltd, a leading provider of satcom solutions and services, are expanding their partnership to establish an Advanced Satcom Technology Demonstration Lab. This initiative will showcase secure, resilient, and multi-layered satcom solutions tailored to the Australian Defence Force (ADF). Central to the demonstration lab is ST Engineering iDirect's 450 Software Defined Modem (SDM), featuring multi-waveform, multi-orbit capabilities and CSIR™ interference mitigation technology, designed to meet the evolving demands of the defense sector.

Black Cat Systems has procured additional Evolution Defense hubs and 9-Series modems and will showcase the newly introduced 450SDM. Purpose-built for mission-critical communications, the 450SDM delivers unmatched flexibility and performance, supporting multiple orbits--including HEO, GEO, MEO, and LEO--and a variety of waveforms on a single platform. With a 30% reduction in size, weight, and power (SWaP) compared to its earlier modem models, the 450SDM is optimized for both fixed and mobile environments. It offers high data rates, advanced mobility, and robust security features, including TRANSEC and FIPS 140-3 Level 3 compliance.

"Our expanded partnership with Black Cat Systems underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge satcom solutions to the Australian Defence Force," said Terry Bleakley, Asia Regional Vice President, ST Engineering iDirect. "The 450SDM, combined with our Evolution Defense platform, showcases our ability to meet the ADF's critical communication needs with unmatched flexibility, reliability, security, and performance."

"Black Cat Systems has been a trusted Australian provider of satcom solutions and services for the ADF for 18 years, and is investing to strengthen the sovereign industrial base through lab systems, advanced training, and local support to ensure a strong secure supply chain, seamless integration, operational excellence and 100% mission focus," said Keith Rosario, Managing Director, Black Cat Systems. "We are proud to strengthen our partnership with ST Engineering iDirect. Our Advanced Satcom Technology Demonstration Lab will be used to showcase the 450SDM and other advanced technologies from ST Engineering iDirect that deliver secure, resilient, and mission-critical communication capabilities to empower the ADF in current and future environments."

Paired with the iDirect Evolution Defense 4.6 platform, the 450SDM delivers enhanced security, resiliency, and mobility ideal for defense applications. Its features, such as flexible key exchange for crypto-agility and real-time CSIR interference removal, ensure secure and reliable communications in the most challenging operational scenarios. The 450SDM introduces advanced capabilities that will be further enhanced in the future by the dual Tx/Rx SDM.

The Advanced Satcom Technology Demonstration Lab represents a significant step forward in delivering secure, mission-critical communication capabilities to the ADF.

