St. Charles Health System Taps WovenX to Transform GI Access and Optimize Capacity

After six months, WovenX helped St. Charles to bring in new patients, keep them in-system, and increase procedural throughput, without added staff

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - WovenX Health , a leader in Smart Specialty Access, today announced results from its work with St. Charles Health System, highlighting how integrated virtual GI visits can expand access, reduce leakage, and improve operational performance without increasing overhead.

"This partnership with WovenX allows us to close critical gaps in gastroenterology care, while reducing wait times, easing emergency room strain, and ensuring that care is coordinated, connected, and personalized," said Jonnie Becker, Administrative Director, St. Charles Surgical Division.

In April 2025, St. Charles launched WovenX's OnDemand GI platform to address growing access constraints across Central Oregon. After just six months, WovenX delivered:

900+ new patients entered the system

entered the system 87% required a GI workup

required a GI workup 20-minute median wait time for care

"These results aren't just about faster appointments," said Sheri Rudberg, CEO and Co-Founder of WovenX. "They show how systems can use existing infrastructure more effectively, preserve physician time, and meet demand with a model that scales."

Built for Health Systems Under Pressure

St. Charles faced a common challenge: surging GI demand and limited specialist availability. Recruiting was difficult, and traditional access models couldn't keep pace. Rather than hiring more staff or building new clinics, the system partnered with WovenX to expand GI care with a fully integrated, branded access layer requiring no IT lift, no additional FTEs, and no operational overhaul.

The WovenX model delivers real-time GI care via APPs trained in gastroenterology and supervised by board-certified GIs. The platform integrates with EMRs and enables systems to route, document, and bill care as usual.

Key Benefits:

24/7 digital intake via health system website

Visits within 30 minutes, with direct EMR documentation

Supervised by board-certified GIs

Labs, imaging, and procedures ordered internally

Without OnDemand, 38% of St. Charles patients would have returned to their PCP, 24% would have sought another GI group, and 23% would have visited urgent care or the ER. Patients responded positively to the new model, citing convenience, clarity, and compassionate care in their virtual visits:

My virtual visit went very well. The APP was friendly and helped me formulate a plan.

"The ability to get a quick visit is truly a blessing compared to waiting over 12 months locally."

"I found the APP for my on-demand visit very helpful in answering my questions."

What Makes WovenX Different?

Speed is only part of the story. WovenX combines:

AI-enabled intake

Intelligent routing

APP-led care

Real-time physician oversight

Integrated documentation and billing

This creates a new layer of specialty access that works within existing workflows while generating real ROI.

About WovenX Health

WovenX Health delivers OnDemand Specialty Access for health systems and specialty groups. By combining an AI front door, specialty trained virtual care teams, and integrated workflows, WovenX starts workups immediately, keeps patients with their trusted providers, and unlocks latent procedural capacity in brick and mortar settings. Practices using WovenX report faster time to treatment, higher endoscopy suite utilization, stronger patient retention, and meaningful ROI. From first intake to final procedure, WovenX makes specialty care immediate, connected, and effective.

