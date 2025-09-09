Smarter Access, Faster Care: Washington Gastroenterology Improves Specialty Throughput with WovenX

Faced with rising demand, WaGi used WovenX to speed up care, reduce leakage, and increase endoscopy suite performance, without adding staff.

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - WovenX , a leader in specialty care access, announced today the results of its work with Washington Gastroenterology (WaGi), a GI Alliance practice and one of the largest gastroenterology groups in the Pacific Northwest. Over the past 18 months, WovenX's OnDemand platform helped WaGi expand access, improve patient retention, and optimize endoscopy suite performance without adding infrastructure or staff. Results included a 5 percent increase in suite utilization, a 72 percent reduction in time to procedure, and $5.4 million in new revenue.

WaGi implemented WovenX's OnDemand Specialty Access platform to solve a persistent challenge in GI: how to meet demand without overwhelming the practice. WovenX delivered its embedded, white-labeled virtual care layer that integrates seamlessly into existing systems.

Over the first 18 months, the impact included:

72 percent faster time from symptom to completed procedure

5 percent increase in endoscopy suite utilization

6 percent growth in new patient volume

86 Net Promoter Score, reflecting strong patient satisfaction

$5.4 million in new revenue

"GI practices don't need more tools. They need results," said Sheri Rudberg, CEO and Co-Founder of WovenX Health. "We embed a clinically sound access engine into the practice, and it starts working on day one. WaGi's outcomes over the past 18 months show how smarter access can drive clinical and financial return while also improving the patient experience."

Turning Demand into Throughput

With WovenX, patients start with an AI-enabled intake and are seen by GI-trained APPs under MD supervision. Visits are documented in the EMR, billing flows to the practice, and care stays within the team.

At WaGi, more than half of OnDemand patients filled cancelled procedure slots, time that would have otherwise gone unused. This led to a 5 percent increase in endo suite utilization and improved procedural conversion rates. These patients also moved through the diagnostic pathway 72 percent faster than standard patients, enabling earlier intervention if necessary. "This changed how we use our time, space, and people," said a WaGi administrator. "And our patients noticed."

Without OnDemand, many WaGi patients said they would have left the system:

28 percent would have gone to another GI group

36 percent would have returned to their PCP

41 percent would have visited urgent care or the ED

Instead, they stayed with WaGi. "I love that you have on-demand video visits," said one patient. "It's the reason I chose you, and the reason I'll stick with you."

The platform also absorbed high-frequency patients: WovenX found that just 13 percent of users accounted for 27 percent of visits. These were often patients who previously required repeated phone calls or in-person follow-ups. OnDemand provided real-time support, reducing uncompensated time and freeing physicians to focus on complex care.

WovenX also gave WaGi better visibility into visit patterns, conversion rates, and demographics. Armed with this data, WaGi launched targeted outreach to younger, commercially insured patients. As a result, OnDemand visits grew by 30 percent, expanding the payer mix and geographic reach.

How WovenX Works

WovenX requires no IT build or integration to launch, integrating with health systems and specialty groups as a turnkey solution. From day one, patients can access care through AI-enabled intake and MD-supervised virtual visits, with all documentation flowing directly into the practice or health system's EMR. Billing remains with the practice, and existing workflows stay intact.

WovenX turns latent demand into downstream care, without adding infrastructure or staff. "We're delivering a model that works inside the system, not around it," said Rudberg. "It turns the access problem into faster care for patients, and better business for providers."

To see the full breakdown of WaGi's performance, workflows, and strategies, read the full case study here.

About WovenX Health

WovenX Health delivers OnDemand Specialty Access for health systems and speciality groups. By combining an AI front door, specialty trained virtual care teams, and integrated workflows, WovenX starts workups immediately, keeps patients with their trusted providers, and unlocks latent procedural capacity in brick and mortar settings. Practices using WovenX report faster time to treatment, higher endoscopy suite utilization, stronger patient retention, and meaningful ROI. From first intake to final procedure, WovenX makes specialty care immediate, connected, and effective.

SOURCE WovenX Health

Media contact: [email protected]