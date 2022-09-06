SSC Security Services Corp. Provides Update on Recent Contract Wins

REGINA, SK, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - SSC Security Services Corp. ("SSC" or the "Company") ( TSXV: SECU) (OTCQX: SECUF), a leading Canadian provider of physical and cyber security services, is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders.

In recent weeks, SRG Security Resource Group Inc. ("SRG") and Logixx Security Inc. ("Logixx"), both wholly-owned subsidiaries of SSC, have won several new significant multi-year security contracts serving multiple industry sectors in several provinces. Among the more significant contracts are the following:

A multi-year cyber security contract with a major Vancouver -based clean energy company to provide a full suite of cyber security services, including vulnerability and risk analysis, penetration testing, threat response and mitigation, and 24/7 Managed Security Services (MSS), which includes continuous threat monitoring of all devices across the entire organization;

A multi-year multi-million-dollar cyber security contract with a major western Canadian utility provider;

Several new multi-million-dollar contracts with major municipalities for physical and mobile security services. These contracts have resulted in the recent hiring of hundreds of new employees; and

A multi-year physical security contract with a high-profile Toronto tourist attraction.

These contracts have start dates through the current fiscal quarter and the next subsequent quarter.

"We are very excited to announce these contract wins to our shareholders," said Doug Emsley, Chairman, President & CEO of SSC. "Our transformation into a truly national security company with our recent purchase of Logixx Security is translating into new and expanded opportunities across the country, as anticipated, and is facilitated by our substantial and solid balance sheet. I want to congratulate our energetic team across the country on these recent wins and look forward to pursuing continued growth opportunities. There will be ups and downs in our business as we go forward but our recent contract wins combined with a smooth integration of our Logixx acquisition make us optimistic about the future prospects for our shareholders."

The Company also announced that it has recently uploaded a new corporate presentation to its website at: https://securityservicescorp.ca/presentations/.

ABOUT SSC

SSC Security Services Corp. is a leading provider of physical and cyber security services to corporate and public sector clients across Canada. For more information, please visit www.securityservicescorp.ca.

Forward Looking Statements

