SSC Security Services Corp. Provides New Contracts Update

REGINA, SK, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - SSC Security Services Corp. ("SSC" or the "Company") (TSXV: SECU) (OTCQX: SECUF), a leading Canadian provider of physical, electronic and cyber security services, is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders.

"We continue to make excellent progress with the integration of our recent Logixx acquisition", said Doug Emsley, Chairman, President and CEO of SSC. "Our expanded geographic footprint across the country along with our strong balance sheet (we have no debt) and expanded service offerings are giving us access to many new contract opportunities. While there will always be ups and downs, it is important to advise our shareholders of some of the significant recent contract wins we have had. They are listed below."

In recent weeks, SRG Security Resource Group Inc. ("SRG") and Logixx Security Inc. ("Logixx"), both wholly owned subsidiaries of SSC, have won several new significant multi-year security contracts serving multiple industry sectors in several provinces. Among the more significant contracts are the following:

A multi-year multi-million-dollar physical security contract with a national food and beverage company;

A multi-million-dollar five-year physical security contract with a high-profile Toronto -based community organization which includes many additional special services and event opportunities over and above the base contract;

-based community organization which includes many additional special services and event opportunities over and above the base contract; A large three-year contract for cyber security services for a national community service organization with locations across Canada ;

; A two-year physical security contract with an international apparel company worth just under $1 million ; and

; and A multi-year, multi-million-dollar cyber security contract to provide Managed Endpoint Detection & Response (MEDR) services for a major healthcare services provider with over 30,000 endpoints (medical devices, mobile devices & computers).

In addition, the Company has recently added a variety of smaller (under $1 million each) multi-year, single-year and project contracts to provide physical, electronic and cyber security services to social service organizations, real estate companies, churches, telecom companies, credit unions, investment firms, airports, provincial regulatory authorities and Crown Corporations. Some of these are new clients while some represent additions to the scope of work with existing clients for new sites or expanded levels of service.

Service delivery has begun for some of these contracts, and others will begin over the next 30-60 days.

ABOUT SSC

SSC Security Services Corp. is a leading provider of physical, electronic and cyber security services to corporate and public sector clients across Canada. For more information, please visit www.securityservicescorp.ca.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding SSC and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of SSC's management. In some cases the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting SSC, including risks regarding the security industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of SSC. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and SSC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE SSC Security Services Corp.

For further information: Doug Emsley, President & CEO, (306) 347-1024, [email protected]; Brad Farquhar, Executive VP & Chief Financial Officer, (306) 347-7202, [email protected]